TERREBONNE, QC, June 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - ADF GROUP INC . ("ADF" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DRX) has announced its director election results following its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 8, 2022.

Each of the nominees proposed as director in the management proxy circular dated April 13, 2022 was elected as director of ADF Group Inc. by a majority of the shareholders entitled to vote on a vote by way of ballot.

In total, 4,053,769 Subordinate Voting Shares (approximately 22.16% of the class) and 14,343,107 Multiple Voting Shares (100% of the class) were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, representing approximately 91.20 % of the voting rights attached to the shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of April 13, 2022.

The percentage of votes cast for or withheld from the vote with respect to each of the directors were distributed as follows:

Directors Percentage of Votes For Withheld Jean Paschini 99.50% 0.50% Pierre Paschini 99.50% 0.50% Marise Paschini 99.50% 0.50% Danilo D'Aronco 99.52% 0.48% Myriam Blouin 99.99% 0.01% Guy Pelletier 99.99% 0.01% Jean Rochette 99.99% 0.01% Richard Martel 99.99% 0.01%

About ADF Group Inc.

ADF Group Inc. is a North American leader in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including industrial coatings, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as in miscellaneous and architectural metals for the non-residential construction industry. ADF Group Inc. is one of the few players in the industry capable of handling highly technically complex mega projects on fast-track schedules in the commercial, institutional, industrial and public sectors. The Corporation operates two fabrication plants and two paint shops, in Canada and in the United States.

