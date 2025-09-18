TERREBONNE, QC, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - ADF GROUP INC. ("ADF" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DRX), a North American leader in the fabrication of steel superstructures, is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Groupe LAR inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, the "LAR Group").

Established in 1942 and based in Métabetchouan in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, in Quebec, the LAR Group operates in the machining, welding, and industrial mechanics sectors. The LAR Group is a Canadian leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of mechanically welded steel structures. Primarily focused on the rapidly expanding large-scale hydroelectricity market, the LAR Group also offers customized overhead crane solutions for the heavy industry.

About ADF Group Inc. | ADF Group Inc. is a North American leader in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including the application of industrial coatings, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built ups, as well as in miscellaneous and architectural metals for the non-residential infrastructure sector. ADF Group Inc. is one of the few players in the industry capable of handling highly technically complex megaprojects on fast-track schedules in the commercial, institutional, industrial and public sectors. The Corporation operates two fabrication plants and two paint shops, in Canada and in the United States, and a Construction Division in the United States, which specializes in the installation of steel structures and other related products.

