(All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.)

Revenue of $160.5 million recorded during the 6-month period ended July 31, 2023 , up 19.4% compared with the same period a year earlier.

recorded during the 6-month period ended , up 19.4% compared with the same period a year earlier. Net income of $10.5 million and $15.9 million recorded for the 3-month and 6-month periods ended July 31, 2023 , respectively, up 94.3 % and 64.4% respectively from the same periods a year ago.

and recorded for the 3-month and 6-month periods ended , respectively, up 94.3 % and 64.4% respectively from the same periods a year ago. Cash flow from operating activities of $50.4 million for the 6-month period ended July 31, 2023 .

for the 6-month period ended . Order backlog (1) at $373.7 million as at July 31, 2023 .

TERREBONNE, QC, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - ADF GROUP INC. ("ADF" or the "Company") (TSX: DRX), recorded revenues of $80.2 million during the second quarter ended July 31, 2023, compared with $66.4 million for the same period a year earlier. After the first six months of the fiscal year, revenues totalled $160.5 million, which is $26.1 million or 19.4% more than for the same period a year earlier.

Gross margin, as a percentage of revenues (1), went from 12.9% for the 3-month period ended July 31, 2022, to 22.2% for the same period ended July 31, 2023. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue (1), went from 12.5% during the first semester ended July 31, 2022, to 19.5% in the same period ended July 31, 2023. These variations are mainly explained by the start of US fabrication projects. It is also important to note that gross margins for the 3-month and 6-month periods ended a year ago on July 31, 2022, were favorably impacted by the forgiveness of a $1.3 million (US$1.0 million) loan issued to a U.S. subsidiary under a U.S. pandemic relief program.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) (2) for the 6-month period ended July 31, 2023, at $22.7 million, were $10.0 million higher than at the same date a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the 6-month period ended July 31, 2022 also benefited from an $0.8 million gain on disposal of assets.

For the quarter ended July 31, 2023, ADF recorded net income of $10.5 million ($0.32 per basic and diluted share) compared with net income of $5.4 million ($0.17 per share, basic and diluted) a year earlier. At the close of the first semester on July 31, 2023, net income totalled $15.9 million ($0.49 per share, basic and diluted) compared with net income of $9.7 million ($0.30 per share, basic and diluted) for the same period a year ago.

The Corporation's order backlog (1) stood at $373.7 million as at July 31, 2023, compared with $376.5 million as at January 31, 2023. Projects currently in the order backlog will extend until the end of the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025.

As at July 31, 2023, the Corporation had working capital (1) of $83.0 million. The Corporation's operating activities generated cash of $50.4 million during the first 6 months ended July 31, 2023. The Corporation remains in a good position to continue its current operations and carry out its development projects.

Periods ended July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands of dollars, and dollars per share) $ $ $ $ Revenues 80,215 66,382 160,486 134,390 Adjusted EBITDA (2) 12,644 7,101 22,675 12,703 Income before income tax expense (recovery) 10,949 5,746 18,874 9,636 Net income for the period 10,542 5,426 15,913 9,682 — Per share (basic and diluted) 0.32 0.17 0.49 0.,30 (In thousands) Number Number Number Number Average number of outstanding shares (basic and diluted) 32,640 32,640 32,640 32,640











Outlook

"The improvement in internal efficiency continued, generating higher gross margins," said Jean Paschini, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "The contracts signed at the beginning of the quarter, on May 30, 2023, allow us to maintain a very attractive order backlog, and the opportunities in our markets remain more than attractive," concluded Mr. Paschini.

Dividend

On September 6, 2023, ADF Group announced the payment of a semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per subordinate voting share and per multiple voting share, to be paid on October 17, 2023 to Shareholders of Record as of September 29, 2023.

Conference call with Investors

An investor conference call will be held this morning, September 7, 2023, at 10 a.m. (EST) to discuss results for the second quarter and 6-month period ended July 31, 2023.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you can register with your phone number on https://emportal.ink/3Y1fKFw to receive an instant automated call back.

You can also join the conference call with operator assistance by dialing 1 (888) 390-0620 a few minutes prior to the conference call scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. September 7, 2023, until midnight, September 14, 2023, by dialing 1 (888) 259-6562; followed by the access code 912409 #.

The conference call (audio) will also be available at www.adfgroup.com. Members of the media are invited to join in listening mode.

About ADF Group Inc. | ADF Group Inc. is a North American leader in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including the application of industrial coatings, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as in miscellaneous and architectural metals for the non-residential infrastructure sector. ADF Group Inc. is one of the few players in the industry capable of handling highly technically complex mega projects on fast-track schedules in the commercial, institutional, industrial and public sectors. The Corporation operates two fabrication plants and two paint shops, in Canada and in the United States, and a Construction Division in the United States, which specializes in the installation of steel structures and other related products.

Forward-Looking Information | This press release contains forward-looking statements reflecting ADF's objectives and expectations. These statements are identified by the use of verbs such as "expect" as well as by the use of future or conditional tenses. By their very nature these types of statements involve risks and uncertainty. Consequently, reality may differ from ADF's expectations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures | Are measures derived primarily from the consolidated financial statements but are not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the Corporation's financial statements. Therefore, readers should be careful not to confuse or substitute them with performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, readers should avoid comparing these non-GAAP financial measures to similarly titled measures provided or used by other issuers. The definition of these indicators and their reconciliation with comparable International Financial Reporting Standards measure is as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA shows the extent to which the Corporation generates profits from operations, without considering the following items:

Net financial expenses;

Income tax expense (recovery);

Foreign exchange (gains) losses, and

Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, and right-of-use assets.

Net income is reconciled with adjusted EBITDA in the table below:



3 months 6 months









Periods Ended July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands of dollars) $ $ $ $ Net income 10,542 5,426 15,913 9,682 Income tax expense (recovery) 407 320 2,961 (46) Net financial expenses 628 439 1,467 637 Amortization 1,434 1,235 2,878 2,418 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (367) (319) (544) 12 Adjusted EBITDA 12,644 7,101 22,675 12,703











Gross Margin as a Percentage of Revenues

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue indicator is used by the Corporation to assess the level of profitability for a given period based on the project mix for that same period. This indicator is subject to fluctuations in project prices and also in the operational efficiency of the Corporation. The indicator of gross margin as a percentage of revenues results from dividing gross margin by revenues.

Order Backlog

The order backlog is a measure used by the Corporation to assess future revenue levels. The order backlog includes firm orders obtained by the Corporation, either through a firm contract or a formal notice to proceed confirmed by the client. The order backlog disclosed by the Corporation therefore includes the portion of confirmed contracts that have not been put into production.

Working Capital

The working capital indicator is used by the Corporation to assess whether current assets are sufficient to meet current liabilities. Working capital is equal to current assets, less current liabilities.

____________________________ (1) Gross margin, as a percentage of revenues, working capital, as well as the order backlog are additional financial measures. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for the definition of these indicators. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for the definition of this indicator.

