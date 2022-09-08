HIGHLIGHTS

(All amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.)

Revenues of $134.4 million recorded during the 6-month period ended July 31, 2022 , higher when compared with the same period a year ago.

recorded during the 6-month period ended , higher when compared with the same period a year ago. Net income of $5.4 million and $9.7 million recorded during the 3-month and 6-month periods ended July 31, 2022 , respectively higher when compared with the same period a year ago.

and recorded during the 3-month and 6-month periods ended , respectively higher when compared with the same period a year ago. Order backlog (1) totalling $348.3 million as at July 31, 2022 .

TERREBONNE, QC, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - ADF GROUP INC. ("ADF" or the "Corporation"), Ticker symbol: (TSX: DRX), recorded revenues of $66.4 million during the second quarter ended July 31, 2022, compared with $73.2 million for the same period a year earlier. After the first six months of the fiscal year, revenues totaled $134.4 million, which is $10.8 million higher than the same period a year earlier.

Gross margin, as a percentage of revenues (1) went from 7.7% for the 3-month period ended July 31, 2021, to 12.9% for the same period ended July 31, 2022. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenues (1), went from 10.9%, during the first semester ended July 31, 2021, to 12.5% for the same period ended July 31, 2022. This increase is mainly due to the fabrication product mix and the forgiveness, during the quarter ended July 31, 2022, of a $1.3 million (US$1.0 million) loan issued to a U.S. affiliate of the Corporation, as part of a U.S. government program in response to COVID-19.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) (2) for the 6-month period ended July 31, 2022, at $12.7 million, is $3.5 million higher than as at July 31, 2021. The 6-month period ended July 31, 2022, benefited from a $0.8 million gain on disposal of assets which was recognized during the quarter ended July 31, 2022, whereas the first semester ended July 31, 2021, benefited from a $1.9 million COVID-related grant which improved gross margin by $1.6 million or 3.2% of revenues (1), and reduced selling and administrative expenses by $0.3 million.

For the quarter ended July 31, 2022, ADF recorded a net income of $5.4 million ($0.17 per share, basic and diluted) compared with a net income of $1.5 million ($0.05 per share, basic and diluted) a year earlier. At the close of the first semester, on July 31, 2022, net income totalled $9.7 million ($0.30 per share, basic and diluted) compared to net income of $5.9 million ($0.18 per share, basic and diluted) for the same period one year earlier.

The Corporation's order backlog (1) stood at $348.3 million as at July 31, 2022, compared with $373.1 million as at January 31, 2022. The current order backlog will extend until end of the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024.

As of July 31, 2022, the Corporation's working capital (1) stood at $56.2 million. Operating activities required $6.8 million in cash during the first 6-month period ended July 31, 2022. The Corporation remains in a good position to continue its current operations and carry out its development projects.

Financial Highlights



3 Months 6 Months









Periods ended July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands of dollars, and dollars per share) $ $ $ $ Revenues 66,382 73,171 134,390 123,558 Adjusted EBITDA (2) 7,101 3,074 12,703 9,186 Income before income tax expense (recovery) 5,746 1,362 9,636 5,858 Net income for the period 5,426 1,498 9,682 5,893 — Per share (basic and diluted) 0.17 0.05 0.30 0.18 (In thousands) Number Number Number Number Average number of outstanding shares (basic and diluted) 32,640 32,635 32,640 32,635











Outlook

"For a second consecutive quarter, the results are adequate, despite the uncertainties related to inflationary pressures" mentioned Mr. Jean Paschini, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

"As mentioned when we disclosed our results for the quarter ended April 30, 2022, we will begin to see the favorable impacts of our recent investments towards modernizing and automating equipment, in the second half of the current fiscal year, which will allow us to maintain interesting operating margins" concluded Mr. Paschini.

Dividend

On September 7, 2022, ADF Group announced the payment of a semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per subordinate voting share and per multiple voting shares, which will be paid on October 18, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 29, 2022.

Conference Call with Investors

A conference call with investors is scheduled for this morning, September 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. (Montreal time) to discuss the results of Corporation's second quarter and first semester ended July 31, 2022.

To take part in the conference call, dial 1 (888) 390-0620, a few minutes prior to the conference call scheduled start time. Members of the media are invited to listen in.

A replay of this conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. today, until Thursday, September 15, 2022, by dialing 1 (888) 259-6562, followed by the access code 101534#. The conference call (audio) will also be available at www.adfgroup.com.

About ADF Group Inc. | ADF Group Inc. is a North American leader in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including the application of industrial coatings, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as in miscellaneous and architectural metals for the non-residential infrastructure sector. ADF Group Inc. is one of the few players in the industry capable of handling highly technically complex mega projects on fast-track schedules in the commercial, institutional, industrial and public sectors. The Corporation operates two fabrication plants and two paint shops, in Canada and in the United States, and a Construction Division in the United States, which specializes in the installation of steel structures and other related products.

Forward-Looking Information | This press release contains forward-looking statements reflecting ADF's objectives and expectations. These statements are identified by the use of verbs such as "expect" as well as by the use of future or conditional tenses. By their very nature these types of statements involve risks and uncertainty. Consequently, reality may differ from ADF's expectations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures | Are measures derived primarily from the consolidated financial statements but are not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the Corporation's financial statements. Therefore, readers should be careful not to confuse or substitute them with performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, readers should avoid comparing these non-GAAP financial measures to similarly titled measures provided or used by other issuers. The definition of these indicators and their reconciliation with comparable International Financial Reporting Standards measure is as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA shows the extent to which the Corporation generates profits from operations, without considering the following items:

Net financial expenses;

Income tax expense (recovery);

Foreign exchange (gains) losses, and

Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, and right-of-use assets.

Net income is reconciled with adjusted EBITDA in the table below:



3 months 6 months









Periods Ended July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021

(In thousands of dollars) $ $ $ $

Net income 5,426 1,498 9,682 5,893

Income tax expense (recovery) 320 (136) (46) (35)

Net financial expenses 439 304 637 597

Amortization 1,235 1,239 2,418 2,454

Foreign exchange (gain) loss (319) 169 12 277

Adjusted EBITDA 7,101 3,074 12,703 9,186















Gross Margin as a Percentage of Revenues

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue indicator is used by the Corporation to assess the level of profitability for a given period based on the project mix for that same period. This indicator is subject to fluctuations in project prices and also in the operational efficiency of the Corporation. The indicator of gross margin as a percentage of revenues results from dividing gross margin by revenues.

Order Backlog

The order backlog is a measure used by the Corporation to assess future revenue levels. The order backlog includes firm orders obtained by the Corporation, either through a firm contract or a formal notice to proceed confirmed by the client. The order backlog disclosed by the Corporation therefore includes the portion of confirmed contracts that have not been put into production.

Working Capital

The working capital indicator is used by the Corporation to assess whether current assets are sufficient to meet current liabilities. Working capital is equal to current assets, less current liabilities.

Website: www.adfgroup.com

(1) Gross margin, as a percentage of revenues, working capital, as well as the order backlog are additional financial measures. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for the definition of these indicators. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for the definition of this indicator.

SOURCE ADF Group Inc.

For further information: Jean Paschini, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer; Jean-François Boursier, CPA, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: (450) 965-1911