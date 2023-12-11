(All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.)

TERREBONNE, QC, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The management of ADF GROUP INC . ("ADF" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DRX), North America's leader in the fabrication of steel superstructures, announces the signing of a series of new orders in the U.S. totaling $234,0 million.

Firstly, last May, ADF Group announced the award of a large-scale contract for the first phase of a major construction project in the pharmaceutical sector in the Midwest region. This contract was amended to include additional work that will be included in the original contract and will be completed within the first phase's original execution schedule. In this regard, fabrication work will begin in December 2023.

The Corporation's management also announces that it has reached an agreement with the same client for the second phase of the above-mentioned construction project. This major new contract is the largest in this series of new orders in terms of value. The nature and scope of work in this second phase of the project is similar as the first phase and consists of the design and engineering of the connections, the fabrication work, including the supply of the steel and industrial coating, as well as the erecting of the steel structure and heavy steel components of a large-surface industrial-type building. Fabrication will begin in February 2024 and will extend over a period of approximately15 months.

This series of new orders also includes the award of a new contract in the Southeastern region of the United States, which consists of, among other things, fabrication, including industrial coating, and the delivery of the steel structure of a new industrial building for a global manufacturing company in the aluminum sector. This project will extend over a 6-month period. In closing, ADF Group also announces the award of two new contracts in Canada, one in the public infrastructure sector and one in the industrial sector.

Both of ADF's fabrication plants and paint shop in Terrebonne, Canada and in Great Falls, Montana, U.S.A. will be involved in all of these new contracts.

Mr. Jean Paschini, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, pointed out that "these new contracts will require a high-volume production and high technical competence. Our fabrication and assembly processes, which are now further enhanced by robot-assisted production lines and increased automation, are proven for projects such as these ones. With the excellent foundations of the Corporation and our seasoned and talented teams, we are ready for projects of this scale, and we are eager to collaborate with our clients and being able to support them as a business partner of choice."

The Corporation's order backlog stood at $ 339.3 million as at October 31, 2023, excluding new orders announced today.

About ADF Group Inc. | ADF Group Inc. is a North American leader in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including the application of industrial coatings, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as in miscellaneous and architectural metals for the non-residential infrastructure sector. ADF Group Inc. is one of the few players in the industry capable of handling highly technically complex mega projects on fast-track schedules in the commercial, institutional, industrial and public sectors. The Corporation operates two fabrication plants and two paint shops, in Canada and in the United States, and a Construction Division in the United States, which specializes in the installation of steel structures and other related products.

Forward-Looking Information | This press release contains forward-looking statements reflecting ADF's objectives and expectations. These statements are identified by the use of verbs such as "expect" as well as by the use of future or conditional tenses. By their very nature these types of statements involve risks and uncertainty. Consequently, reality may differ from ADF's expectations.

SOURCE ADF Group Inc.

For further information: Jean Paschini, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, Jean-François Boursier, CPA, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: (450) 965-1911, Website: www.adfgroup.com