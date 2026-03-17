SAINT-JÉRÔME, QC, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Foliot Furniture, a vertically integrated Canadian manufacturer with 35 years of contract furniture experience, expands into Canada's Community Living market, bringing its expertise in residence halls and hospitality to purpose-driven housing nationwide.

Established in 1991, Foliot has partnered with universities, hotels, and institutional clients to deliver durable furniture for high-occupancy environments. Building on this foundation, the company now extends its capabilities to organizations serving Canada's most critical community housing needs.

View PDF Foliot's Community Living Lookbook (CNW Group/Foliot Furniture)

This expansion reflects increasing demand for safe, durable housing solutions and Foliot's commitment to supporting organizations that create stable, dignified living environments.

Purpose-Built for Complex Housing Realities

Foliot now serves a wide range of Community Living environments, including:

Temporary and permanent supportive housing

Affordable and modular housing

Senior living

Indigenous housing initiatives

Emergency and shelter housing

Staff housing

Each setting presents unique operational, safety, and emotional considerations. Foliot's solutions are engineered to meet these realities with practical, resilient furniture built for long-term use.

Features include robust construction, bedbug-resistant designs, compliance with stringent safety guidelines, and configurations supporting accessibility standards across Canadian jurisdictions.

Through expanded expertise in supportive housing, Foliot integrates trauma-informed design principles that promote dignity, wellness, and stability. The company recognizes the connection between physical environments and emotional health -- particularly in transitional and long-term supportive housing.

By prioritizing calm, respectful, non-institutional aesthetics, Foliot helps organizations create spaces that foster safety, recovery, and belonging.

Canadian Manufacturing. Long-Term Value.

As a vertically integrated manufacturer, Foliot Furniture provides a turnkey solution that supports clients from the furniture selection stage through space optimization, offering furnishing solutions for both private living units and common areas.

All furniture is backed by a 25-year warranty and a replaceable parts program that extends product lifecycle, minimizes disruption, and optimizes long-term value -- a critical consideration for publicly funded and community-based housing providers.

A Trusted Partner for Purpose-Driven Organizations

More than a supplier, Foliot serves as a turnkey partner from concept to completion. With decades of experience in complex, high-volume environments and a deep understanding of housing realities, the company is uniquely positioned to support Canada's Community Living sector.

This expansion marks an important milestone in Foliot's mission: building environments that not only endure, but serve the people who call them home.

Learn more about Foliot's Community Living offering: https://www.foliot.com/community-living/

www.foliot.com

SOURCE Foliot Furniture

Media Contact: Jast Aubin, Marketing & Communications, Foliot Furniture, [email protected], 1-800-545-5575