Addressing Canada's Housing Crisis: Foliot Furniture Launches Purpose-Built Solutions for Community Living Français

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Foliot Furniture

Mar 17, 2026, 09:31 ET

SAINT-JÉRÔME, QC, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Foliot Furniture, a vertically integrated Canadian manufacturer with 35 years of contract furniture experience, expands into Canada's Community Living market, bringing its expertise in residence halls and hospitality to purpose-driven housing nationwide.

Established in 1991, Foliot has partnered with universities, hotels, and institutional clients to deliver durable furniture for high-occupancy environments. Building on this foundation, the company now extends its capabilities to organizations serving Canada's most critical community housing needs.

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Foliot's Community Living Lookbook (CNW Group/Foliot Furniture)
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Foliot's Community Living Lookbook (CNW Group/Foliot Furniture)

This expansion reflects increasing demand for safe, durable housing solutions and Foliot's commitment to supporting organizations that create stable, dignified living environments.

Purpose-Built for Complex Housing Realities

Foliot now serves a wide range of Community Living environments, including:

  • Temporary and permanent supportive housing
  • Affordable and modular housing
  • Senior living
  • Indigenous housing initiatives
  • Emergency and shelter housing
  • Staff housing

Each setting presents unique operational, safety, and emotional considerations. Foliot's solutions are engineered to meet these realities with practical, resilient furniture built for long-term use.

Features include robust construction, bedbug-resistant designs, compliance with stringent safety guidelines, and configurations supporting accessibility standards across Canadian jurisdictions.

Through expanded expertise in supportive housing, Foliot integrates trauma-informed design principles that promote dignity, wellness, and stability. The company recognizes the connection between physical environments and emotional health -- particularly in transitional and long-term supportive housing.

By prioritizing calm, respectful, non-institutional aesthetics, Foliot helps organizations create spaces that foster safety, recovery, and belonging.

Canadian Manufacturing. Long-Term Value.

As a vertically integrated manufacturer, Foliot Furniture provides a turnkey solution that supports clients from the furniture selection stage through space optimization, offering furnishing solutions for both private living units and common areas.

All furniture is backed by a 25-year warranty and a replaceable parts program that extends product lifecycle, minimizes disruption, and optimizes long-term value -- a critical consideration for publicly funded and community-based housing providers.

A Trusted Partner for Purpose-Driven Organizations

More than a supplier, Foliot serves as a turnkey partner from concept to completion. With decades of experience in complex, high-volume environments and a deep understanding of housing realities, the company is uniquely positioned to support Canada's Community Living sector.

This expansion marks an important milestone in Foliot's mission: building environments that not only endure, but serve the people who call them home.

Learn more about Foliot's Community Living offering: https://www.foliot.com/community-living/

www.foliot.com

SOURCE Foliot Furniture

Media Contact: Jast Aubin, Marketing & Communications, Foliot Furniture, [email protected], 1-800-545-5575

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Foliot Furniture