Addition of a marine terminal in Houston, Texas - QSL takes an important step further in its expansion

QUEBEC, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - QSL begins year 2020 with great news. QSL is once again expanding its geographic footprint in the USA with the addition of a marine terminal in Houston, Texas, at the South Central Cement dock with deep draft of 11, 9 meters. Indeed, QSL Texas Terminals is now offering its clients access to the central part of the United States of America via the Mississippi River, the key transportation artery of the U.S. economy. This highly strategic presence is the first phase of a deployment into the Gulf of Mexico for North America.

"Today's announcement is in line with our desire to exceed expectations and meet the evolving needs of our customers on an ever-increasing scale. We are proud and excited about the opportunities this expansion underlies for our teams and our customers. Again, our socio-economic footprint is widening. We are gaining agility and efficiency. We are paving the way for promising synergies through intermodality and we are consolidating our leadership that today goes far beyond our borders," said Robert Bellisle, President and CEO of QSL.

QSL Texas Terminals has from now on two operations in the Houston area: access to South-Central Cement Dock with Compas Marine for the loading and unloading of barges and ships, as well as a 13,000-square-metre warehouse and 40,000 square metres of outdoor storage space in Pasadena. The warehouse opened in Oct. 2019 and provides services for commodities, containers, rail transshipment, bulk transfer and bagging, local and regional trucking, container billing and cargo consolidation. The new warehouse is well positioned to serve steel, metals, lumber, project cargo, paper, cotton and general cargo. It is served by rail by the PTRA, which assures switching to the Union Pacific and BNSF railroads, and serves the Kansas City Southern Railroad for all freight to and from Mexico

"We are proud to establish an additional point of service to continue, year after year, to deliver our promise to our customers: tailor-made success. I want to thank all our teams who surpass themselves day after day and who allow us to continue our ascent. In more than 40 years, QSL has grown into a company with a reputation for excellence and cutting-edge expertise now spreading across the Americas," concluded Mr. Bellisle.

About QSL

QSL is a world-class maritime terminal operator and stevedore that develops tailor-made solutions to offer innovative handling methods while paying careful attention to the cargo and the specific needs of the customer. With headquarters in Quebec City, it boasts over 1,300 employees and operates more than 35 maritime terminals all along the St. Lawrence–Great Lakes corridor, from Houston Texas, through Chicago, Illinois, and all the way to St. John's, Its vision is clear: to become the North American industry leader by supporting the success of its customers, actively participating in the growth of the Canadian and U.S. import and export markets, and making a difference in the communities where it operates.

