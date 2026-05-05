MONTREAL, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Addenda Capital Inc. ("Addenda Capital"), as investment fund manager of the Addenda Capital Funds, announces a risk rating change to the Addenda Global Diversified Equity Fund in connection with its annual review of the risk level of the Addenda Capital Funds. Addenda Capital regularly reviews its mutual fund lineup to keep pace with the ever-changing investment needs of financial professionals, investors and clients.

There are no changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the Addenda Global Diversified Equity Fund associated with the new risk rating. The risk rating change will be reflected in the Addenda Global Diversified Equity Fund's Fund Facts that will be filed on or about May 5, 2026.

The risk rating change is based on the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") and the related annual review conducted by Addenda Capital to determine the risk level of its publicly offered investment funds. This change, described in detail below, consists of an increase in the calculated risk level with respect to the Addenda Global Diversified Equity Fund.

Change to the Risk Level of the Addenda Global Diversified Equity Fund

As part of its annual review of the risk levels of the Addenda Capital Funds, Addenda Capital announces a change to the risk rating attributed to an investment in the Addenda Global Diversified Equity Fund.

As such, as of, or about, May 4, 2026, the risk rating of the Addenda Global Diversified Equity Fund will be modified in accordance with the below table. There are no changes to the investment objectives and investment strategies of this fund. The change is consistent with regulatory requirements and the CSA's risk classification methodology.

Addenda Capital Funds Previous Risk Rating Updated Risk Rating Addenda Global Diversified Equity Fund Low to Medium Medium

About Addenda Capital

Addenda Capital is a Canadian investment firm managing $42.5 billion* in fixed income, equities, mortgages and multi-asset mandates. The firm provides investment solutions customized to institutional and private wealth clients.

Built on three core pillars, performance, customization and communities, Addenda Capital combines disciplined in- house economic research, independent thinking and a deeply human approach to investing. The firm focuses on delivering real world outcomes aligned with each client's objectives, while strengthening the communities in which we live, work, and invest.

Addenda Capital is owned by Co-operators and its employees. The firm has more than 170 employees and serves clients from its offices in Montréal, Toronto, Guelph and Regina.

*Total assets, as at December 31, 2025

Addenda Capital Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and other fees may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing.

SOURCE Addenda Capital Inc.

Media Inquiries - Addenda Capital: Janick Boudreau, Executive Vice-President, Business Development and Client Partnerships, Téléphone : 514 287-7373, Toll-free : 1 866 855-7373, [email protected]