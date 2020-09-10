Addenda Capital Announces the Appointment of Gregory Chrispin to its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Addenda Capital, ("Addenda"), a privately-owned investment management firm, is pleased to announce that Gregory Chrispin, CFA, ICD. D has joined its Board of Directors (the "Board").

Mr. Chrispin is an investment professional with over 30 years of experience in the financial services sector, across the insurance, asset management and banking industries. A seasoned board member, he will bring extensive knowledge and experience in strategic planning, governance, operations, as well as portfolio management.

Over the course of his successful career, Mr. Chrispin has held senior positions of increasing responsibility within large financial institutions such as Desjardins Financial Security and Desjardins Global Asset Management, as well as the Canadian subsidiary of State Street Global Advisors.

"We are delighted to welcome Mr. Chrispin to our Board of Directors," said Roger J. Beauchemin, CFA, President and Chief Executive Office of Addenda Capital and member of the Board. "His knowledge of the cooperative sector and of every part of the financial services sector, particularly portfolio management, along with his business acumen, will make him an excellent addition to our Board. We look forward to Gregory's contribution to the future success of Addenda."

About Addenda Capital

Addenda is a privately-owned investment management firm with more than $33 billion in assets under management. Recognized as a leader in Sustainable investing, Addenda manages portfolios on behalf of institutional clients such as pension plans and insurance companies, foundations and endowments as well as high net worth individuals and family offices. All our investment processes integrate environmental, social and governance factors in order to deliver higher-quality portfolios and Addenda engages in proactive Stewardship and promotes Sustainable Financial Markets.

Headquartered in Montréal (Québec), Canada, Addenda also has offices in Toronto, Guelph and Regina. It is co-owned by Co-operators Financial Services, a subsidiary of Canadian insurance co-operative The Co-operators Group Limited, and by Employees. Addenda is a Sustaining Member of the Responsible Investment Association (RIA), an Investor Member of the Green Bond Principles and a signatory of both the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI) and the Montréal Carbon Pledge.

To learn more, visit addendacapital.com.

