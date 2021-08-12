In celebration of the final year of second generation NSX production, every 2022 Acura NSX produced at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Ohio, will be a Type S model. Just 350 of the limited run supercar will be built for global distribution, 15 units are destined for Canada with a MSRP of $221,500, marking the first time a NSX Type S has been sold outside of Japan. More details on how Canadian Acura enthusiasts can own a piece of supercar history will be available at www.acura.ca on Wednesday, August 25.

"NSX has achieved iconic supercar status for its commitment to world class engineering based on Acura's precision crafted performance, it epitomizes Acura as a performance marquee," says James Marchand Assistant Vice President Acura Canada. "As a company of enthusiasts dedicated to constantly improving our vehicles, we are already working towards what the next generation of Acura vehicles will be as we continue towards further electrification."

Instantly recognizable by its distinctive more aggressive front and rear styling, NSX Type S also features unique 5-spoke wheels, stickier Pirelli P-Zero tires, retuned Adaptive Damper System, Type S decals, a standard carbon fiber roof. Under its standard carbon fiber engine cover is Acura's most powerful production drivetrain ever: an updated version of the supercar's twin-turbocharged V6 and three-motor hybrid system that produces 600-horsepower and 492 lb.-ft. of torque.

The supercar's 9-speed DCT and revolutionary torque-vectoring Sport Hybrid Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) are retuned for maximum performance. All Type S NSX destined for Canada include Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Carbon Fiber Engine Cover and Carbon Fiber interior package, reducing total curb weight by over 26 kgs.

2022 Acura NSX Type S Highlights:

Limited production of only 350 units, with only 15 for the Canadian market

Most powerful and quickest road-going Acura ever with 600 hp (+27) and 492 lb.-ft. of torque (+16)

Laps Suzuka Circuit in Japan 2-seconds faster than the 2021 NSX

Laps Suzuka Circuit in Japan 2-seconds faster than the 2021 NSX

Powertrain upgrades include turbochargers shared with the NSX GT3 Evo race car, a 6 percent increase in boost pressure, 20 percent greater battery capacity and 10 percent higher battery output

Retuned 9-speed DCT features 50 percent faster upshift response and new Rapid Downshift Mode

Revolutionary torque-vectoring Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® r etuned for maximum performance

New split 5-spoke wheels increase track front (+10mm) and rear (+20mm)

New Pirelli P-Zero specifically developed for NSX Type S utilizing advanced modeling technology (includes "H0" designation on sidewall)

New exterior design and aerodynamics for increased engine cooling

Enhanced aerodynamics includes aggressive carbon fiber NSX GT3-inspired rear diffuser

Standard Carbon Fiber roof lowers center of gravity for improved handling

Carbon ceramic brakes in one of four colors, carbon engine cover, carbon interior trim, reduces total curb weight by approximately 26.2 kg

Carbon ceramic brakes in one of four colors, carbon engine cover, carbon interior trim, reduces total curb weight by approximately 26.2 kg

NSX Type S cockpit enhanced with Alcantara® headliner, embroidered Type S logo on the glove compartment, embossed NSX logo on the headrests, and contrast stitching

More Power, Torque and Acceleration

With a combination of a high-output twin-turbo V6 and torque-vectoring Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® three-motor hybrid system, the second generation NSX drivetrain has been groundbreaking since the supercar launched in 2016. Enhanced for the new NSX Type S, it produces the highest combined output of any drivetrain in any road-going Acura ever, with a combined system output of 600 horsepower and 492 lb.-ft. of torque.

Hand-built in a special facility at the Anna Engine Plant in Ohio, the supercar's exclusive twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre 75-degree V6 engine is enhanced with new fuel injectors (providing a 25 percent higher flow rate), new intercoolers (capable of dissipating an additional 15 percent more heat), and new turbochargers applied from the NSX GT3 Evo (delivering a 5.6 percent increase peak boost pressure from 15.2 to 16.1 psi.). The result is an increase in engine output from 500 hp to 520 hp and 406 lb.-ft. of torque to 443 lb.-ft.

The gear ratio for the Twin Motor Unit (TMU) that powers the front wheels and provides active torque vectoring in corners has been lowered to 10.382:1 from 8.050:1. This 20 percent lower ratio increases off-the-line torque, giving NSX a powerful launch.

Additionally, the supercar's Intelligent Power Unit (IPU) providing power to the electric motors is used more efficiently. This allows for a 20 percent higher usable battery capacity, and 10 percent greater battery output. The higher capacity and output allowed engineers to retune the electric motors in the Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® system for enhanced performance in all four modes of the Integrated Dynamics System (see below) and deliver extended EV range.



2021 NSX 2022 NSX Type S Engine 3.5-litreTwin-Turbo Aluminum Alloy 75-Degree V6 Hybrid 3.5-litre Twin-Turbo Aluminum Alloy 75-Degree V6 Hybrid Transmission 9-Speed DCT (Dual-Clutch Transmission) 9-Speed DCT (Dual-Clutch Transmission) Combined System Horsepower (SAE Net) 573 600 (+27) Combined System Peak Torque (SAE Net) 476 492 (+16)

9-Speed DCT Transmission Advancements

NSX Type S routes power through a 9-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), which has been retuned for even greater performance. Enhancements include an all-new Rapid Downshift Mode, more aggressive automatic downshifting, even faster upshifts in Sport and Sport+ modes and a higher rev threshold for downshifts in Track mode.

In Sport mode and above, the new Rapid Downshift allows the driver to skip several gears at a time by holding down the downshift paddle, rather than clicking through individual gears. When the paddle is held down for 0.6 seconds, the transmission automatically selects the lowest possible gear for the vehicle's speed, reducing the amount of time spent shifting and allowing the driver to apply throttle even more quickly.

Using the paddles to upshift in Sport and Sport+ modes has been improved with new programming that engages the clutch up to 50 percent faster from the moment the paddle is activated, improving acceleration.

If the paddles are not used while in Sport+ mode, the transmission downshifts almost immediately when brake pressure is applied, such as when slowing for a corner. This helps maintain stability by changing gears while the car is in a straight line and sets up NSX for even faster acceleration out of corners by optimizing engine speed.

Transmission behavior in Track mode has been improved as well, allowing NSX Type S to downshift earlier to 2nd through 8th gears thanks to a rev threshold that has been increased by 1,500 rpm. This change lets NSX Type S drivers activate the downshift paddle earlier during deceleration.

Optimized Handling, Ride Comfort and Response

Acura engineers have optimized the chassis, suspension and response of the NSX Type S, increasing the supercar's performance and emotional connection with its driver. The four modes of its Integrated Dynamics System also have been re-tuned to improve performance, and the Intake Sound Control (ISC) and Active Sound Control (ASC) have been reprogrammed for a more integrated engine note. The result is a unique supercar experience that combines world-class handling and thrust with an impassioned driving experience and daily livability.

Quiet Mode – Quiet mode combines the increased battery capacity and output with the new lower gearing for the TMU for sharper acceleration from a stop. The higher output and capacity also mean that NSX Type S can remain in its pure electric mode for extended periods, even when using more aggressive inputs of the accelerator pedal. Additionally, the ISC is programmed for minimal engine sound while in Quiet mode.

Sport Mode – In addition to implementing the new Rapid Downshift function, Sport mode has been updated with new calibrations for the suspension dampers and Sport Hybrid SH-AWD®. The new suspension calibrations reduce body roll and brake dive, creating a more stable turn-in.

The supercar uses its Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® to vector torque and create a yaw moment giving NSX Type S steering a sportier and more responsive feeling. When exiting a corner the TMU assists with additional torque for a direct and light feeling, with less accelerator pedal input.

Sport+ Mode – Intended for spirited driving on winding roads, Sport+ has been reprogrammed to help the driver feel more integrated with the car, starting with earlier downshifting when the transmission is in fully automatic mode. The Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® is optimized to help improve turn-in by using the torque vectoring to create an even more aggressive turning feel for a given steering angle.

When accelerating out of a corner, the TMU offers additional assist, stabilizing the car while improving acceleration. In Sport+, gear upshifts also are up to 50-percent faster, reducing the amount of time between shifts and improving acceleration.

Track Mode – Both Sport+ and Track mode have been updated for maximum performance and grip, yielding a 6 percent gain in lateral Gs. When downshifting into 2nd through 8th gears, the allowable downshift speed has been raised by 1,500 rpm, giving the driver more control over power delivery and keeping the engine in its most powerful rev range in circuit conditions. In Track mode, the ISC and ASC sound profiles also are optimized and provide a more clearly audible cue on the ideal shift points.

New performance forged alloy split-five spoke wheels are available in Matte Shark Grey or Gloss Berlina Black. Their increased negative offset widen the front and rear track of the NSX Type S by 10mm and 20mm, respectively. This not only improves the supercar's handling but gives it an especially aggressive stance.

For the 2022 NSX Type S, Carbon ceramic rotors are standard and offered in 4 different colours, another of the many features that contribute to reducing curb weight by over 26kgs.

Bespoke Pirelli P-Zero Tires

To maximize performance, Pirelli has developed a new P-Zero tire exclusively for the NSX Type S utilizing Formula1® modeling technology. Sized 245/35ZR19 at the front and 305/30ZR20 at the rear, the tires feature an asymmetric tread pattern for excellent steering precision, rear stability and high grip in wet and dry conditions and Ultra High Performance tread compounds to provide outstanding handling and braking performance. Grip enhancers used in motorsport applications increase the adhesion characteristics of the tire.

Each bespoke Pirelli P Zero for the 2022 NSX Type S has the "H0" marking on the sidewall indicating that it has been specially developed with Acura to enhance the performance of the supercar.

Race-Inspired Design and Aerodynamics

Dramatic and aggressive, the new design of NSX Type S remains rooted in the fundamental principles of Total Airflow Management that has guided NSX design from the outset. The new nose, with its larger, more angular air intakes, and the rear end's larger diffuser work together for enhanced high-speed stability. The new shape of its carbon fiber front spoiler minimizes front aerodynamic lift by directing air flow under the car.

To help cool the more powerful engine a larger front grille opening allows more air to reach the radiators, while four additional openings, two on each side, route air to a sub-radiator behind each corner of the front bumper. The outermost air intakes also pass air through to the side of the car, working with the redesigned front corners to create an air-curtain. This reduces the wake along the side of the car, improving air flow to the side-mounted air intakes for the intercoolers.

Air exiting the rear of the car is routed through a new, larger carbon fiber diffuser modeled after the one used on the NSX GT3 Evo race car. Shaped to allow quick air flow through the center section, the diffuser creates downforce. Additional fins help to prevent wake effects from the tires when cornering, which would reduce the downforce in critical cornering maneuvers. The diffuser shape also shifts the negative pressure peak position toward the rear, helping to create a balanced downforce effect.

Exclusive Design Details

Authentic materials are utilized throughout the NSX Type S, including the carbon fiber used for its front lower spoiler, side sills, rear deck-lid spoiler and the new diffuser. A standard carbon fiber roof not only enhances the new design but helps lower the supercar's center of gravity by reducing weight higher up in the car. Previously resin, the mesh in each of the front air intakes are steel.

Gloss Berlina Black outside mirrors, door handles, a dark exhaust finisher and, for the first-time, Acura badges front and rear are standard. Dark-tinted headlight and taillight lenses further the aggressive appearance. "Type S" decals grace the rear quarter panels and each NSX Type S will feature a special numbered plaque mounted to the engine cowling.

Available in 10 colours, including the new Gotham Gray matte metallic, the 2022 NSX Type S will be the first Acura product in North America available in an exclusive matte paint finish. The PMC uses a five-layer process that paints individual panels before they are mounted to the car, allowing each panel to completely cure before the next coat of paint is applied.

For the even more sinister appearance of the Gotham Gray, a clear matte metallic finish is applied as the fifth layer instead of the instead of the glossy clearcoat normally used. Its production will be limited to just 70 of the 350 NSX Type S models that will be built.

This exclusive matte metallic finish requires new handling and shipping techniques at the PMC, to ensure it is fully protected when the completed vehicle is being transported. This includes a new protective film applied to the car, and a new, thicker and softer body covering for transportation. In addition, special care and training will be given to Acura dealers, who will instruct owners on the proper care of the paint to ensure the matte finish remains unblemished.

Enhanced Driver-Focused Cabin

Inspired by the original NSX, the second-generation NSX interior is an ergonomic and driver-focused design that has been further elevated in NSX Type S. Newly-added are an Alcantara® headliner, embroidered Type S logo on the glove compartment and embossed NSX logos on the headrests. The NSX Type S logo is found on the key fob.

Additional interior details include contrast stitching and three available Alcantara® and Semi-Aniline Leather combinations; Ebony, Orchid and Red. Full Semi-Aniline Leather seats in Ebony or Red are optional.

Manufactured in North America

Every second-generation NSX, including NSX Type S, is built exclusively at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio. Designed from the outset for production of specialty, hand-built vehicles, the PMC was developed to innovate both the means and the methods of producing low-volume specialty vehicles by marrying the precision of advanced technology with the artistry of human craftsmanship. Also home to NSX GT3 Evo and the MDX, TLX and RDX PMC Editions, more information about PMC is available here. The NSX engine is hand-assembled in a specialized facility within the Anna Engine Plant in Ohio.

NSX Heritage, Facts and Milestones

First Generation NSX: 1991-2005

1989: NS-X Prototype shook up the world by making its public debut at Chicago Auto Show as first supercar from a Japanese automaker. The world's first application of VTEC® was added later, necessitating that the production car be longer than the Prototype to accommodate the wider engine. Final chassis tuning by Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna resulted in a 50-percent improvement in chassis rigidity.

NS-X Prototype shook up the world by making its public debut at Chicago Auto Show as first supercar from a Japanese automaker. The world's first application of VTEC® was added later, necessitating that the production car be longer than the Prototype to accommodate the wider engine. Final chassis tuning by Formula 1 legend resulted in a 50-percent improvement in chassis rigidity. 1990: NSX goes on sale. Built exclusively in Japan at a special production facility (Takanezawa) located adjacent to the R&D facility.

NSX goes on sale. Built exclusively in at a special production facility (Takanezawa) located adjacent to the R&D facility. NSX is the first series production vehicle to feature:



All-aluminum space frame





First use of VTEC® on V6 engine





First use of titanium connecting rods





First use of electric power steering

1990: NSX garners impressive list of accolades, including "Top Ten Performance Cars," Motor Trend ; "Ten Best Cars in the World," Road & Track ; "Automobile of the Year" and "Design of the Year," Automobile ; "Best of What's New," Popular Science ; "Design and Engineering Award," Popular Mechanics .

NSX garners impressive list of accolades, including "Top Ten Performance Cars," ; "Ten Best Cars in the World," ; "Automobile of the Year" and "Design of the Year," ; "Best of What's New," ; "Design and Engineering Award," . 1991: Motor Trend names NSX "the best sports car ever built."

names NSX "the best sports car ever built." 1992: NSX-R ( Japan only) featured weight reduction of about 265 pounds, suspension refinements, higher final drive ratio, Recaro carbon-Kevlar seats. Sold through September 1995 . Only 483 sold.

NSX-R ( only) featured weight reduction of about 265 pounds, suspension refinements, higher final drive ratio, Recaro carbon-Kevlar seats. Sold through . Only 483 sold. 1993: Passenger side airbag and seat belt tensioners standard equipment.

Passenger side airbag and seat belt tensioners standard equipment. 1994: NSX makes iconic cameo in Pulp Fiction, driven by Winston "The Wolf".

NSX makes iconic cameo in Pulp Fiction, driven by Winston "The Wolf". 1994: NSX is upgraded with larger wheels and tires standard.

Model Years Wheels Tires 1991-1993 Front: 15 x 6.5-in. alloys Rear: 16 x 8.0-in. alloys Front: 205/50ZR15 Rear: 225/50ZR16 1993-2001 Front: 16 x 6.0-in. alloys Rear: 17 x 8.5-in. alloys Front: 215/45ZR16 Rear: 245/40ZR17

1995: NSX-T introduced with removable roof panel; electric power steering standard on all models (previously automatic transmission only); electronic throttle control standard; torque reactive differential standard; automatic models receive SportShift manual shift control.

NSX-T introduced with removable roof panel; electric power steering standard on all models (previously automatic transmission only); electronic throttle control standard; torque reactive differential standard; automatic models receive SportShift manual shift control. 1997: New 3.2-litre DOHC 24-valve V-6 engine produces 290 hp and 224 lbs.-ft. torque with 6-speed manual transmission (automatic-equipped models retain 3.0-liter combination); larger brakes with retuned anti-lock control; retuned electric power steering; dual mass flywheel; reshaped front spoiler; new wheels.

New 3.2-litre DOHC 24-valve V-6 engine produces 290 hp and 224 lbs.-ft. torque with 6-speed manual transmission (automatic-equipped models retain 3.0-liter combination); larger brakes with retuned anti-lock control; retuned electric power steering; dual mass flywheel; reshaped front spoiler; new wheels. 1997: NSX Type S ( Japan only) "winding road" optimized, featuring weight reduction of about 100 pounds, thicker rear sway bar, stiffer front dampers, BBS wheels, titanium shift knob, MOMO steering wheel, Recaro carbon-Kevlar seats from NSX-R. Only 209 built.

NSX Type S ( only) "winding road" optimized, featuring weight reduction of about 100 pounds, thicker rear sway bar, stiffer front dampers, BBS wheels, titanium shift knob, MOMO steering wheel, Recaro carbon-Kevlar seats from NSX-R. Only 209 built. 1997: NSX Type S Zero ( Japan only) track day weekend car, indirect replacement for NSX-R, carried over many NSX-R components but retained Type S rear sway bar. Weight reduction of 250 pounds vs. standard NSX due to reduced sound deadening, no cruise control, stereo, power door locks, and other weight reduction measures. One of rarest road-going NSX models with only 30 built between 1997 and 2001.

NSX Type S Zero ( only) track day weekend car, indirect replacement for NSX-R, carried over many NSX-R components but retained Type S rear sway bar. Weight reduction of 250 pounds vs. standard NSX due to reduced sound deadening, no cruise control, stereo, power door locks, and other weight reduction measures. One of rarest road-going NSX models with only 30 built between 1997 and 2001. 1999: Acura launched limited edition Alex Zanardi Edition (U.S. only) features exclusive wheels and tires, shift knob, numbered plaque, weight reduction, retuned suspension and titanium-finished center console and door trim. Only 51 built.

Acura launched limited edition Alex Zanardi Edition (U.S. only) features exclusive wheels and tires, shift knob, numbered plaque, weight reduction, retuned suspension and titanium-finished center console and door trim. Only 51 built. 2000: Perforated leather upholstery standard.

Perforated leather upholstery standard. 2002: Major facelift that included fixed-position HID headlights, lower air dam, redesigned taillights, rear diffuser, new exhaust tips, new trunk lip spoiler. Also included standard removable roof panel and revised suspension; wheel and tire sizes increased again.

Model Years Wheels Tires 2002-2005 Front: 17 x 7.0-in. alloys Rear: 17 x 9.0-in. alloys Front: 215/40ZR17 Rear: 255/40ZR17

2002: NSX-R ( Japan only) is the second NSX-R to be available. Features lightweight construction and fixed roof for added rigidity, hand-assembled engine balanced to accuracy 10 times greater than standard NSX, more aggressive throttle, revised suspension. Motoharu Kurasawa piloted a 2002 NSX-R around Nürburgring course in 7:56.

NSX-R ( only) is the second NSX-R to be available. Features lightweight construction and fixed roof for added rigidity, hand-assembled engine balanced to accuracy 10 times greater than standard NSX, more aggressive throttle, revised suspension. piloted a 2002 NSX-R around Nürburgring course in 7:56. 2004: Redesigned meter panel surround; new shift knob; standard keyless entry system; standard trunk-mounted 6-disc CD changer.

Redesigned meter panel surround; new shift knob; standard keyless entry system; standard trunk-mounted 6-disc CD changer. 2005: Final model year of first generation NSX.

Final model year of first generation NSX. 2005: NSX-R GT ( Japan only) five units built to meet homologation requirements of JGTG and Super GT in Japan . Only one vehicle sold.

First Generation 1991-2005 Original Drivetrain (1991-1996) Engine 3.0-litre DOHC 24-valve VTEC® V-6 270 hp @ 7100 rpm (252 hp @ 6600 rpm with 4-speed automatic) 210 lbs.-ft @ 5300 rpm Transmission 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic Final Drivetrain (1997-2005) Engine 3.2-litre DOHC 24-valve VTEC® V-6 (manual transmission only) 290 hp @ 7100 rpm 224 lbs.-ft. @5500 rpm Transmission 6-speed manual or 4-speed automatic

Second Generation NSX: 2017-2022

2012: NSX makes a sneak preview in the blockbuster hit "The Avengers," with Tony Stark ( Robert Downey Jr. ) driving away in a one-off convertible specially built for the movie that hinted at future styling for the second-generation NSX.

NSX makes a sneak preview in the blockbuster hit "The Avengers," with ( ) driving away in a one-off convertible specially built for the movie that hinted at future styling for the second-generation NSX. 2013: NSX Concept debuts at 2013 North American International Auto Show, previewing final styling of the next-generation supercar.

NSX Concept debuts at 2013 North American International Auto Show, previewing final styling of the next-generation supercar. 2013: Construction begins on $70 million Performance Manufacturing Center as future exclusive production facility for the second-generation NSX. The 184,000 square-foot facility features multiple advanced construction and assembly technologies.

Construction begins on Performance Manufacturing Center as future exclusive production facility for the second-generation NSX. The 184,000 square-foot facility features multiple advanced construction and assembly technologies. 2015: Production version of second-generation NSX debuts at North American International Auto Show. Changes from the Concept include rotating the engine to a longitudinal orientation to accommodate new twin-turbo powerplant. NSX is the first series production vehicle with:

Production version of second-generation NSX debuts at North American International Auto Show. Changes from the Concept include rotating the engine to a longitudinal orientation to accommodate new twin-turbo powerplant. NSX is the first series production vehicle with: Electrified three motor torque vectoring powertrain



Ablation castings



9-speed DCT (dual clutch transmission)

2015: NSX makes first appearance outside an auto show serving as pace car for Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, driven by President of Polyphony Digital and Producer of the Gran Turismo series Kazunori Yamauchi and Pikes Peak legends Randy Schranz and Leonard Vahsholtz .

NSX makes first appearance outside an auto show serving as pace car for Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, driven by President of Polyphony Digital and Producer of the Gran Turismo series and Pikes Peak legends and . 2016: First second-generation NSX (VIN #001) auctioned at Barret Jackson for $1.2 million , proceeds benefiting Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation and Camp Southern Ground in Georgia .

First second-generation NSX (VIN #001) auctioned at Barret Jackson for , proceeds benefiting Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation and Camp Southern Ground in . 2016: NSX GT3 race car unveiled at New York Auto Show.

NSX GT3 race car unveiled at New York Auto Show. 2016: Global production of NSX begins exclusively at Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio .

Global production of NSX begins exclusively at Performance Manufacturing Center in . 2016: Stock NSX wins Production Class at Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, sets new Hybrid record.

Stock NSX wins Production Class at Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, sets new Hybrid record. 2016: NSX wins Road and Track "2017 Performance Car of the Year."

NSX wins "2017 Performance Car of the Year." 2017: NSX named an Automobile Magazine "2017 All-Star."

NSX named an "2017 All-Star." 2017: NSX GT3 earns first race victory in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Belle Isle Park street circuit in Detroit, Michigan .

NSX GT3 earns first race victory in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Belle Isle Park street circuit in . 2017: NSX GT3 race car available for purchase worldwide, qualifying for multiple FIA championships.

NSX GT3 race car available for purchase worldwide, qualifying for multiple FIA championships. 2018: NSX breaks own production record at Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

NSX breaks own production record at Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. 2018: Updated 2019 NSX announced with new colors (Thermal Orange Peral paint, Indigo blue leather), styling enhancements, standard Technology Package, chassis upgrades, and Continental SportContact™ 6 tires for improved performance.

Updated 2019 NSX announced with new colors (Thermal Orange Peral paint, Indigo blue leather), styling enhancements, standard Technology Package, chassis upgrades, and Continental SportContact™ 6 tires for improved performance. 2018: NSX GT3 Evo debuts featuring revised body work for improved top speed and handling, updated turbochargers and cooling, improved braking.

NSX GT3 Evo debuts featuring revised body work for improved top speed and handling, updated turbochargers and cooling, improved braking. 2019: Acura celebrates 30 years since debut of NS-X Prototype at the Chicago Auto Show.

Acura celebrates 30 years since debut of NS-X Prototype at the Chicago Auto Show. 2019: NSX sets production car record at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach street circuit.

NSX sets production car record at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach street circuit. 2019: NSX GT3 Evo wins IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Drivers' and Teams' Championships.

NSX GT3 Evo wins IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Drivers' and Teams' Championships. 2019: NSX adds Indy Yellow Pearl – pays homage to Spa Yellow available on the first gen NSX.

NSX adds – pays homage to Spa Yellow available on the first gen NSX. 2020: NSX breaks own production record at Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

NSX breaks own production record at Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. 2020: NSX GT3 Evo wins IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Manufacturers' and Drivers' Championships.

NSX GT3 Evo wins IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Manufacturers' and Drivers' Championships. 2020: NSX adds Long Beach Blue Pearl in honor of Acura's sponsorship of the iconic Grand Prix of Long Beach event.

NSX adds Long Beach Blue Pearl in honor of Acura's sponsorship of the iconic Grand Prix of event. 2021: 2022 NSX Type S debuts as final version of second-generation NSX. Limited to 350 units worldwide, just 15 in Canada .

Second Generation 2017-2022 Original Drivetrain (2017-2021) Engine 3.5-litre twin turbocharged DOHC 75-degree V6 and hybrid powertrain with Sport Hybrid Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ 573 hp 476 lbs.-ft. Transmission 9-speed DCT Final Drivetrain (2022, NSX Type S Exclusive) Engine 3.5-litre twin turbocharged DOHC 75-degree V6 and hybrid powertrain with Sport Hybrid Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ 600 hp 492 lbs.-ft. Transmission 9-speed DCT

About Acura Canada

Acura is the luxury-performance division of Honda Canada Inc. and is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, an original approach to technology and design that creates a new driving experience. The Acura lineup features five distinctive models – the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the 5-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, and the Acura MDX seven-passenger luxury SUV. Acura launched its next-generation, electrified NSX supercar as a new and pinnacle expression of Acura Precision Crafted Performance. Acura celebrated its 30th anniversary in Canada in February 2017 and has grown to include over 50 locations in its dealer network across the country. For more information, please visit www.acura.ca .

