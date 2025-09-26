Activate Ranks #7 Overall, #1 in Entertainment on The Globe and Mail's List of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Active gaming pioneer earns back-to-back recognition, cementing its position as one of the nation's fastest-rising businesses

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Activate, the world's first active gaming company, has been named to The Globe and Mail's list of Canada's Top Growing Companies, securing the #7 overall ranking nationwide, #1 in entertainment and #2 in Manitoba. The achievement marks the second consecutive year that Activate has been recognized among the country's most dynamic businesses, measured by three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

"Being ranked seventh overall in Canada is an incredible honour," said Adam Schmidt, CEO of Activate. "From day one, our mission has been to redefine what entertainment can be - blending technology, movement, and immersive design - and it's inspiring to see millions of players around the world embrace it. This recognition is a testament to our team's creativity and the passion of our global community."

Since launching its first location in Winnipeg in 2019, Activate has scaled rapidly into an international brand. The company now operates more than 50 locations across North America, Dubai, France and the UK, with new facilities in Germany, Norway and Mexico opening soon. With 200 additional locations planned over the next decade, Activate is accelerating its global expansion and shaping a new category of entertainment.

More than five million players have already experienced Activate's unique mix of technology-driven challenges and physically engaging gameplay. Most recently, the company launched the Activate Global League, the world's first active gaming league, with thousands of players competing internationally in a groundbreaking new format.

This national ranking follows another major milestone for Activate: inclusion on the Financial Times' list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2025, where it placed #1 among entertainment brands and #12 overall across all industries.

ABOUT ACTIVATE

Activate is the world's first active gaming experience where Players #EnterTheGame. Activate offers a unique blend of physical activity and gaming that promotes a healthy lifestyle. Each Activate location provides fun and interactive rooms where Players can work cooperatively or compete against each other while tracking their achievements. With the global headquarters located in Winnipeg, Canada, Activate has grown to 50 locations across Canada, the U.S., London, UK, and Dubai.

