Activate Launches the Activate Global League: A First-of-Its-Kind Competitive Gaming Experience

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Activate , the leader in live, active gaming experiences, is proud to announce the Activate Global League, an international competition bringing teams together from around the world to compete in skill, strategy and teamwork.

Activate fans will have the opportunity to face off against other teams worldwide from their local Activate location. The Activate Global League is designed to combine the thrill of e-sports with the energy of in-person active gaming, offering teams of three or more players a chance to prove their skills, climb the leaderboards and claim their place on the global stage.

"From the beginning, Activate was built to be replayable, social and cooperative. The Activate Global League takes that vision to the next level," said Adam Schmidt, CEO & Co-Founder of Activate. "Now players in North America, Europe and the U.A.E. can go head-to-head, creating a community that unites competition and connection across borders."

Highlights of the Activate Global League include:

Worldwide Competition : Teams face off against international opponents while playing at their local Activate location.

: Teams face off against international opponents while playing at their local Activate location. Seasonal Play & Championships : Five weeks of guaranteed 90-minute, high-energy game play followed by two weeks of playoffs and finals for only $99 per player.

: Five weeks of guaranteed 90-minute, high-energy game play followed by two weeks of playoffs and finals for only per player. Rewards & Recognition : Top teams earn coins, bragging rights and a permanent spot on the Activate Wall of Fame at each location.

: Top teams earn coins, bragging rights and a permanent spot on the Activate Wall of Fame at each location. Inclusive Experience : Open to all skill levels, anyone ages six and up can form a team and compete. Your score places you in the division that matches your skill level. It's a great opportunity for families, friends and co-workers.

: Open to all skill levels, anyone ages six and up can form a team and compete. Your score places you in the division that matches your skill level. It's a great opportunity for families, friends and co-workers. Flexible schedule: Play anytime on Monday and Tuesday.

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL: Have three paid players on your team by August 31, and your team gets a $100 Activate gift card!

Registration is now open. Visit PlayActivate.com/Leagues to sign up today. The first season officially kicks off on September 22, 2025.

For registration and more information, visit playactivate.com/leagues . To find a location near you, visit playactivate.com or follow @activategames on Instagram and TikTok .

ABOUT ACTIVATE

Activate is the world's first active gaming experience where Players #EnterTheGame. Activate offers a unique blend of physical activity and gaming that promotes a healthy lifestyle. Each Activate location provides fun and interactive rooms where Players can work cooperatively or compete against each other while tracking their achievements. With the global headquarters located in Winnipeg, Canada, Activate has grown to 50 locations across Canada, the U.S., London, UK, and Dubai.

