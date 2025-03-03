Actian Advances Data Intelligence Platform

Platform addresses enterprise need for accelerated data discovery, self-service access, strong data

governance, and improved collaboration for the AI era

ROUND ROCK, Texas, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Actian, the data division of HCLSoftware, today announces advancements to the Actian Data Intelligence Platform (formerly known as the Zeenea Data Discovery Platform). The easy-to-use platform, which follows the acquisition of Zeenea last year, centralizes data catalog, active metadata management, data quality and lineage, data governance, and enterprise data marketplace capabilities. With its ability to automate data discovery and support governed data usage, enterprises can make confident, informed decisions while ensuring security and compliance.

Data intelligence is the critical foundation of an enterprise data strategy, including AI initiatives. Actian's vision for data intelligence is to enable deep understanding of data within relevant business context so enterprises can take action based on insights. A unified platform for data discovery, governance and data democratization is essential to realize this vision. Through this integrated approach, enterprises can maximize the value of their data, transforming it into competitive advantage.

"As AI rapidly accelerates from ambition to reality, companies must evolve to meet the requirements for quality data that is accessible yet properly governed and understood," said Emma McGrattan, CTO of Actian. "The Actian Data Intelligence Platform provides deep contextual insights into the data, helping enterprises build the data foundation essential for successful AI initiatives."

The Actian Data Intelligence Platform is powered by an advanced knowledge graph for easy search and navigation and aligns with modern data mesh architectures. Unlike traditional data catalog and governance solutions, the platform connects technical data elements with business context to deliver meaningful and actionable data insights, enabling organizations to implement data-driven improvements while maintaining governance.

The data stack-agnostic platform integrates with existing data tools and offers two dedicated user experiences for data consumers and data producers. It features advanced capabilities:

A modern data catalog with intuitive search and discovery as well as a business glossary to establish consistent business language across the organization.

Automatic synchronization with data quality solutions and complete data lineage visualization for full clarity on data's context, quality, origin and transformation.

Federated data governance balanced with decentralized ownership to ensure security and compliance with regulatory and enterprise-wide standards.

ownership to ensure security and compliance with regulatory and enterprise-wide standards. An integrated enterprise data marketplace using an intuitive, e-commerce-like shopping experience.

A new self-service data access capability in the Actian enterprise data marketplace automates how users request and access data while maintaining governance controls and audit trails. This streamlined approach reduces time spent on data discovery and preparation while ensuring security and compliance.

"As companies accelerate their AI adoption timelines, access to high-quality data with a well-defined lifecycle and governance remains the biggest challenge," said Chirag Mehta, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. "Organizations are exploring data intelligence and governance solutions, such as the Actian Data Intelligence Platform, that meet their current needs, can be trusted, and evolve alongside their data maturity and AI adoption."

The Actian Data Intelligence Platform, which can be deployed across hybrid, cloud, and on-premises environments, is available immediately.

More information:

About Actian

Actian empowers enterprises to confidently manage and govern data at scale. Actian data management and data intelligence solutions help streamline complex data environments and accelerate the delivery of AI-ready data. Designed to be flexible, Actian solutions integrate seamlessly and perform reliably across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Learn more about Actian, the data division of HCLSoftware, at actian.com.

Media Contacts

Danielle Lee

Senior Director – Global Analyst Relations & Public Relations

[email protected]

202.997.4150

Jennifer Harbour

PR Consultant

[email protected]

SOURCE Actian