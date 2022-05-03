ACSESS: National Board of Directors 2022-2023

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Association of Canadian Search, Employment & Staffing Services (ACSESS), Canada's voice of the $15 billion recruitment, employment & staffing services industry, announces its National Board of Directors for the 2022-2023 year.

Rita Sposato, the COO, of Randstad Canada, will serve as National President. First elected to the Board in 2017, Rita has held executive positions for the past four years and has demonstrated her commitment to promoting industry awareness and best practices through her leadership in the area of public relations and communications. Her dedication to the staffing industry and the important role it plays in the Canadian economy and the lives of so many Canadians is reflected in the following message:

"I am deeply honoured to be elected as President of our industry's national association and be granted the privilege of working in close collaboration with my fellow Board members and committee and chapter members. The pandemic has truly disrupted our lives in more ways than one, and in its wake, we can find multiple challenges and obstacles we need to overcome. Among these, two issues affect our industry more specifically: the labour shortage crisis and the need for developing and implementing successful immigration programs. We need collective action to build a strong and unified presence across the country to tackle these. Some key priorities to amplify our industry voice will be to build a proactive communications campaign that will elevate and enhance awareness for our industry on a national scale and to develop strategies to grow services to the Association's membership and loyal business partners. ACSESS and the staffing industry as a whole will benefit from increased visibility and from the renewed ability to build strong and long-term relationships with clients, candidates, industry professionals and government leaders."

The ACSESS National Board includes representatives from throughout Canada, who serve for a two-year term and represent various industry sub-sectors, including professional search and placement agencies, temporary staffing, contract placements, multi-national firms and those serving niche markets.

2022-20223 ACSESS Executive Committee Members:

President: Rita Sposato - Randstad Canada - Quebec

- Randstad Canada - Secretary/Treasurer: Angela Chambers , CPC - Mercer Bradley - Manitoba

, CPC - Mercer Bradley - Immediate Past President: Ted Maksimowski - Express Employment Professionals – Ontario

- Express Employment Professionals – Executive Member at Large: Darlene Minatel – ManpowerGroup Canada - Ontario

Executive Member at Large: Paul Christie , CPC - Entourage HR Inc - Quebec

ACSESS Directors:

Janelle Bieler – Adecco Canada

– Adecco Canada Bryan Burlotte – Maxsys Staffing & Consulting

Pamela Durigan , CPC - Employment Professionals Canada

, CPC - Employment Professionals Canada Rhona Long , CPC – Synergie Hunt International

, CPC – Synergie Hunt International Bruce McAlpine , CPC – Fulcrum Search Science

, CPC – Fulcrum Search Science Sheila Musgrove – TAG Recruitment Group

– TAG Recruitment Group Jeff Nugent – Contractorpayrolling.com

– Contractorpayrolling.com Stewart Sebben , CPC – Advantage Personnel

, CPC – Advantage Personnel Steve Schaus – People 2.0

– People 2.0 Randy Upright – Manpower Alberta

About ACSESS

As the national voice of the recruiting, employment and staffing services industry, the Association of Canadian Search, Employment & Staffing Services (ACSESS) leads Canada to work. ACSESS advances best practices and ethical standards for the $15 billion staffing industry through advocacy, government relations, professional development, certification, resources and research. Its members provide key services to businesses and offer a broad range of career coaching, planning and employment opportunities to employees. For more information, visit: www.acsess.org

