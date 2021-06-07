ACSESS Celebrates: Staffing for Canada Week 2021

June 6-12, 2021

Staffing for Canada Week 2021

Staffing for Canada Week Celebrates

the Industry that Annually Leads Two Million Job Seekers to Work

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - From June 6 to 12, the Association of Canadian Search, Employment & Staffing Services (ACSESS) and its 1,500 member offices celebrate Staffing for Canada Week to recognize the $15 billion industry's more than 500,000 employees and the two million job seekers they place each year.

"I may be changed by what happens to me, but I refuse to be reduced by it."

- Maya Angelou

"This year, more than ever, we have reason to celebrate and be very proud of Staffing Industry staff who truly delivered on the above statement. The Canadian Staffing Industry was recognized as an Essential Service right from the beginning of the pandemic. There are many examples of our members demonstrating resiliency, tenacity and strength in delivering the talent that the businesses need", says Ted Maksimowski, President, ACSESS. "Our members are working closely with our clients and associates in bringing Canadians safely back to work. ACSESS members place 'just in time' candidates of all career levels in temporary to full-time positions, which are a strategic fit for the client's business and the job seeker's needs. Flexible workforce solutions designed by and delivered by ACSESS members provide the talent that companies of all sizes throughout Canada need to address business growth. They assess fit before hiring, access scarce skill-sets, fill long-term or unanticipated absences, meet special project/seasonal needs, and provide key core employees to ensure long term viability."

ACSESS works with its members to reinforce best practices, industry standards and workplace safety through professional development, an association code of ethics, safety groups, a thorough certification program and other initiatives. It also advocates for balanced legislation and keeps members on top of changes to protect the mutual interests of their organization, clients and candidates.

First introduced in Edmonton in 1980 as "National Temporaries Week", this annual opportunity to celebrate the contributions of the millions of individuals employed by staffing firms was quickly adopted across Canada and in the US. During this special week now known as "Staffing for Canada Week", staffing firms honour the growing number of associates and candidates with whom they work on a daily basis.

The celebration is endorsed by local dignitaries and Canada's political leaders – from provincial premiers to our Prime Minister, for the staffing industry's key role in our economy.

About ACSESS

As the national voice of recruiting, employment and staffing services industry, the Association of Canadian Search, Employment & Staffing Services (ACSESS) leads Canada to work. ACSESS advances best practices and ethical standards for the $15 billion staffing industry through advocacy, government relations, professional development, certification, resources and research. Its members provide key services to businesses and offer a broad range of career coaching, planning and employment opportunities to employees. For more information, visit: www.acsess.org

