ACLARA REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX: ARA) was held today in Toronto, Ontario. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated April 3, 2023 (the "Circular"), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The total number of votes cast by shareholders of the Company in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 116,084,228 votes, representing 71.12%. Each of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes. These matters included the election of directors, the appointment of the auditor and the approval of certain amendments to the Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP"), the full text of which is set out in Appendix A of the Circular. The voting results are detailed below:

1. Election of Directors

Name of Nominee

Votes FOR

%

Votes WITHHELD

% Eduardo Hochschild

104,811,204

95.36

4,518,489

4.13

Ramon Barua

105,349,211

96.36

3,980,482

3.64

Paul Adams

109,249,590

99.93

80,103

0.07

Ignacio Bustamante

105,338,725

96.35

3,990,968

3.65

Catharine Farrow

109,302,025

99.97

27,668

0.03

Maria Recart

109,308,742

99.98

20,951

0.02

Sanjay Sarma

109,245,388

99.92

84,305

0.08

Nicolás Hochschild

105,271,591

96.29

4,058,102

3.71





2. Appointment of Auditor

Name of Auditor

Votes FOR

%

Votes WITHHELD

% EY Servicios Profesionales de Auditoría y Asesorías SpA

116,016,538

99.94

67,690

0.06



3. Approval of Amendments to the Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan

Approval of LTIP Amendments

Votes FOR

%

Votes AGAINST

%



102,105,423

93.39

7,224,270

6.61



The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Aclara

Aclara is a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company located in Chile. Aclara is initiating the development of its resources through a project called the Penco Module (the "Penco Module"), which covers a surface area of approximately 600 hectares and which has ionic clays that are rich in rare earth elements. Aclara is currently focused on the development and on the future construction and operation of the Penco Module, which will aim to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits. Aclara's unique extraction process offers several advantages such as: no blasting, crushing or milling required; no tailings dam; minimal water consumption due to a high level of water recirculation; amenable leaching with a fertilizer; and no radioactivity.

SOURCE Aclara Resources Inc.

For further information: Ramon Barua, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]