ACLARA REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX: ARA) was held yesterday in Toronto, Ontario. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated April 6, 2022 (the "Circular"), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The total number of votes cast by shareholders of the Company in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 125,871,854 votes, representing 77.41%. Each of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes. These matters included the election of directors and the appointment of the auditor. The voting results are detailed below:

1. Election of Directors

Name of Nominee

Votes FOR

%

Votes WITHHELD

% Eduardo Hochschild

116,877,872

94.65

6,606,789

5.35

Ramon Barua

117,464,415

94.91

6,298,071

5.09

Paul Adams

117,435,346

94.89

6,327,140

5.11

Ignacio Bustamante

111,242,379

89.88

12,520,107

10.12

Catharine Farrow

117,476,987

94.92

6,285,911

5.08

Karen Poniachik

117,499,493

94.94

6,262,993

5.06

Sanjay Sarma

117,519,915

94.96

6,242,571

5.04





2. Appointment of Auditor:

Name of Auditor

Votes FOR

%

Votes WITHHELD

% EY Servicios Profesionales de Auditoría y Asesorías SpA

125,845,241

99.98

26,044

0.02



The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Aclara

Aclara is a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company located in Chile. Aclara is initiating the development of its resources through a project called the Penco Module (the "Penco Module"), which covers a surface area of approximately 600 hectares and which has ionic clays that are rich in rare earth elements. Aclara is currently focused on the development and on the future construction and operation of the Penco Module, which will aim to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits. Aclara's unique extraction process offers several advantages such as: no blasting, crushing or milling required; no tailings dam; minimal water consumption due to a high level of water recirculation; amenable leaching with a fertilizer; and no radioactivity.

SOURCE Aclara Resources Inc.

For further information: Ramon Barua, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]