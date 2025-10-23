ACEC-Canada's Prestigious Beaubien Award Goes to Steve Fleck of Stantec Renown

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - At tonight's ACEC National Awards Gala, Steve Fleck, P.Eng., MBA, ICD.D., received the prestigious Beaubien Award, selected by a jury of his consulting engineering peers for his extraordinary lifelong contributions to the industry.

As an engineer, Steve Fleck's work has improved the lives of countless people in communities all over the world, overseeing the building of essential infrastructure such as bridges and hospitals. As a mentor, Mr. Fleck has helped dozens of up-and-coming professionals thrive in their careers. As a leader, he has made an indelible mark on Canada's consulting engineering industry, adding his voice and expertise to promoting his industry and to bettering conditions by advocating on issues such as qualifications-based selection and the use of standard contracts.

"The Beaubien Award is a hallmark of excellence in the consulting engineering industry, and Steve Fleck is a worthy candidate," says Anthony Karakatsanis, BEsc., P.Eng., ICD.D, who served on ACEC-Canada's Board of Directors with Mr. Fleck. "He is an exemplary engineer whose contributions have significantly impacted our profession and the communities we serve."

Mr. Fleck's inspiring career of more than 40 years spans many countries, including Sweden, Chile, the U.S., the UK, and Canada. The large-scale and complex infrastructure projects he has led on behalf of Stantec and AMEC – valued at more than $5 billion – include the South Fraser Perimeter Road and the Seymour Capilano Filtration Plant in B.C., as well as forest industry process plants, energy facilities, and P3s in healthcare, transportation, transit, wastewater and education throughout the world.

"An overview of projects led by Steve Fleck parallels the shift of British Columbia into one of the most livable regions in the world and as a world-class centre of engineering," notes Asifa Samji, Executive VP and Chief People and Inclusion Officer at Stantec. During the 15 years they worked together (Mr. Fleck retired in 2025), Ms. Samji says she marvelled at how he managed not only the immense responsibilities of his job but also mentoring younger colleagues. "He has been a tremendous ally and advocate for inclusion, diversity, and equity long before corporate leaders shifted their attention to this topic."

Mr. Fleck has also advocated on behalf of his industry through leadership in organizations such as ACEC-Canada and ACEC-BC, for which he served on the Board as Vice-Chair and Chair respectively. His fellow ACEC-BC Board member, Tim Stanley, P.Eng., President of Stratice Consulting, Inc. and a Past Chair of ACEC-Canada, observes, "Steve has taken every opportunity to advocate for the impact and contributions of Canadian engineers across the world, as he truly believes this is one of the under-reported stories of our country's success."

Though engineering is a fundamental part of his life, Mr. Fleck has balanced his passion for it with his dedication to family and community, devoting many hours to community building as a coach, manager, and executive for youth soccer, and as a cyclist for Ride2Survive, for which he personally raised more than $50,000. He recently took on one of the most important roles of his life – as grandfather.

