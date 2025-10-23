2026 Allen D. Williams Scholarship Recipient Gurleen Gang

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Association of Consulting Engineering Companies-Canada (ACEC) is pleased to announce that the 2026 Allen D. Williams Scholarship Award was presented to Gurleen Gang of Ecora Engineering and Environmental, Ltd. at the ACEC National Awards Gala this evening.

An exceptional young civil engineer whose ascent to a leadership position at Ecora was swift and stellar, Gurleen has earned an impeccable reputation with clients on multimillion-dollar projects because of his technical abilities, business savvy, and phenomenal people skills. His passion for civil engineering grew out of his childhood experiences in Kenya, where he developed a deep appreciation for infrastructure and its fundamental role in improving quality of life.

Gurleen has years of experience directing and designing complex major projects in capital infrastructure and land development. He has worked on projects such as the Big White reservoir, Kelowna sewer upgrades, and the Scenic Canyon slope stabilization. As project manager for the latter, which faced multiple risks due to challenging terrain and strict environmental constraints, he implemented custom risk management practices that set a benchmark for future work within his firm.

Innovation, collaboration, and communication are three of the keys to Gurleen's successful track record with his clients. Dylan Wilson, P.Eng., from the City of Kelowna, has the highest praise: "Gurleen's projects exemplify professionalism and are distinguished by their high-quality outcomes, often exceeding our expectations and significantly enhancing community infrastructure."

Gurleen has a global vision – inspired by his life story – of advancing consulting engineering in Canada and abroad by building impactful infrastructure, driving systemic improvements that help communities, and empowering the next generation of engineers. He came to Canada to study at Okanagan College. After working for the City of Parksville as an engineering technologist, he earned his Bachelor of Applied Science from UBC Okanagan, all the while gaining experience at consulting engineering firms. His rise within Ecora has been remarkable. Since joining the firm in 2021, he has earned his P.Eng. and PMP, adding to his AScT and other designations. Not content to rest, he is now pursuing an MBA.

For most people, working and studying at the same time would already be a juggling act, but on top of this, Gurleen has consistently shown a deep commitment to the industry through his involvement in professional associations and extensive community volunteerism. He has taken on leadership positions in associations such as Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia and ACEC-British Columbia, and he mentors young colleagues and students to set them on a path to success. As a student outreach coordinator for ACEC-BC's Future Leaders Network from 2023 through 2025, he led initiatives to connect students and young professionals with experienced leaders in the consulting engineering field.

Gurleen also devotes countless hours to volunteering in diverse areas, including dance, paddle boarding, and, most recently, supporting B.C.'s Interior Health palliative care program.

To the jury who selected him as this year's Allen D. Williams Scholarship Award winner, the choice was clear.

More about the Allen D. Williams Scholarship Award

Every year, ACEC awards a scholarship to recognize leadership within the consulting engineering industry and to commemorate Allen D. Williams, past ACEC Chair and founder of Williams Engineering Inc. The scholarship provides the recipient with funding to cover registration, airfare, and accommodations to attend the annual conference of the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC). Please visit www.acec.ca to view the recipient's award video and learn more.

About ACEC

ACEC is the national voice of consulting engineering companies, representing firms across the country that provide professional engineering services to both public and private sector clients. These services include the planning, design, and execution of all types of engineering projects, as well as providing independent advice and expertise in a wide range of engineering and engineering-related fields. For more information about ACEC and the 2025 ACEC National Awards, please visit www.acec.ca.

