Lust Cherry Rose and Thrust Watermelon Goji aim to make good sex greater

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or "the Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, today announced an extension of its Ace Valley brand portfolio with the launch of Lust Cherry Rose and Thrust Watermelon Goji. These two new, distinctly-flavoured, gummies are the first of their kind in the Canadian market, celebrating the intersection of cannabis and sex positivity by empowering consumers to enhance their personal experiences.

Ace Valley Lust Cherry Rose Gummies (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation) Ace Valley Thrust Watermelon Goji Gummies (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation) Ace Valley Lust Cherry Rose Gummies (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation) Ace Valley Thrust Watermelon Goji Gummies (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

In an online survey1, 75 percent of participants said they use cannabis to enhance sex, and 42 percent of participants said they already use cannabis to connect with their partner. The flavours of Lust and Thrust aim to enhance both solo and partnered play via delicious bite-sized gummies and aspire to make good sex greater.

Ace Valley Lust Cherry Rose Gummies feature a juicy flavour, botanical extracts and are infused with 25mg of CBD and 2.5mg of THC per gummy, with the sweet, yet delicate, taste of cherry and rose blossoms. Each gummy also features a cool tingle on your tongue, activating your senses.





feature a juicy flavour, botanical extracts and are infused with 25mg of CBD and 2.5mg of THC per gummy, with the sweet, yet delicate, taste of cherry and rose blossoms. Each gummy also features a cool tingle on your tongue, activating your senses. Ace Valley Thrust Watermelon Goji Gummies are infused with 5mg THC per gummy, each with a burst of watermelon and a tickle of goji berry flavour, along with a hint of naturally occurring caffeine.

"Ace Valley celebrates sex positivity, including those who are already combining cannabis and sex, as well as those who are curious about it," said Tara Rozalowsky, Vice President, Brand Marketing. "Lust and Thrust gummies were created with pleasure in mind, and both products are a natural extension of Ace Valley's innovative portfolio, which elevates experiences and empowers consumers to use cannabis their way, on their terms."

Earlier this year, Ace Valley introduced the first-ever CBN gummies in Canada with Blackberry Lemon Dream, designed with your nighttime routine in mind. The introduction of Lust and Thrust further amplifies the brand's commitment to purposeful consumption and empowering the pleasures of the plant.

Ace Valley Lust and Thrust gummies are available for purchase via legal recreational cannabis e-commerce channels and retail locations in select regions. For more information, please visit AceValley.com.

1 Online survey, Strainprint: Cannabis & Sex (not a clinical trial) conducted on Feb 13-28 2020. Results from 1,383 anonymous survey responses. Everyone experiences cannabis differently.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high-quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States, and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional hemp-derived CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information, visit www.canopygrowth.com.

SOURCE Canopy Growth Corporation

For further information: Rachel Spraker, Senior Manager, Brand Communications, [email protected]; Investor Contact: Tyler Burns, Director, Investor Relations, [email protected]