Accord Financial Hires Irene Eddy as Senior Vice President, Capital Markets

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Accord Financial Corp. ("Accord") (TSX: ACD), one of North America's leading commercial finance companies, has expanded its team with the hiring of Irene Eddy as Senior Vice President, Capital Markets. Irene will be a member of the executive leadership team at Accord, focusing on all aspects of capital markets, including sourcing, closing and managing financing relationships. She will be located in the firm's New York office.

"Accord's strong growth requires the skill set of an experienced capital markets professional, and Irene is ideally suited to meet those demands," stated Simon Hitzig, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled to have her join the team, and I look forward to working closely with her."

Irene's responsibilities will include planning and securing Accord's financing requirements by diversifying its sources of capital, which may include bank facilities, securitization conduits, secured and unsecured debt, equity and other solutions. Her most recent experience was as Senior Vice President at DBRS, and prior to that at GE Capital. She has her law degree from Fordham University, and is a certified public accountant.

"I appreciate the optimism, energy and collaborative attitude that pervades Accord," said Eddy. "I'm excited about the opportunity to work with a group of experienced business leaders possessing complementary talents, and be part of the next steps towards significant growth."

About Accord Financial Corp.

Accord Financial Corp. is a leading North American finance company providing distinctive working capital solutions to companies from coast-to-coast. Accord's flexible finance programs cover the full spectrum of asset-based lending, including: factoring, inventory finance, equipment finance, trade finance and film/media finance. For 40 years, Accord has helped businesses manage their cash flows and maximize financial opportunities.

For further information: please visit www.accordfinancial.com or contact: Simon Hitzig, Chief Executive Officer, Accord Financial Corp., 40 Eglinton Avenue East, Suite 602, Toronto, Ontario M4P 3A2, (416) 642-5649, hitzig@accordfinancial.com; Stuart Adair, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Accord Financial Corp., 40 Eglinton Avenue East, Suite 602, Toronto, Ontario M4P 3A2, (416) 642-5647, sadair@accordfinancial.com

