accesso® Powers Virtual Queue for The Philadelphia Museum of Art Cassatt Exhibit

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for leisure, entertainment and cultural markets worldwide is thrilled to partner with the Philadelphia Museum of Art (PMA), to use the award-winning accesso LoQueue® virtual queueing system for the highly anticipated exhibition Mary Cassatt at Work. This project follows a history of work between accesso and the Philadelphia Museum of art going back to 2014. This latest endeavor promises to enhance the visitor experience by eliminating long lines, enabling guests to explore the museum while waiting to view this important collection of works by the celebrated Pennsylvania-born artist.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is using a virtual queue system to manage the high demand for access to the exhibit.

A member of the French Impressionists, Mary Cassatt challenged the conventional expectations of Philadelphia's elite. The exhibition Mary Cassatt at Work presents over 130 diverse works, highlighting the artist's evolving practice and her serious engagement with the realities of gender and labor.

With such a popular exhibition, the museum anticipated high visitor demand and sought a solution to manage the crowd and drive engagement without compromising the experience. accesso's LoQueue solution offers visitors the ability to join a digital line via their smartphones on arrival, freeing them to explore nearby galleries, enjoy a coffee, or relax at their own pace until entering the exhibit.

Paul Dien, Chief Marketing Officer at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, shared his enthusiasm for virtual queueing:

"Giving people the opportunity to have their phone wait in line for them has changed the game for us. The LoQueue sign-up process is simple for visitors, and we've also created an easy way for guests without smart devices to join the virtual queue, making it accessible for everyone."

The system has transformed the museum's entry process for special exhibitions, addressing common issues associated with physical lines.

accesso's collaboration with the Philadelphia Museum of Art is particularly significant as it marks the company's first implementation of accesso LoQueue technology in a non-profit setting. Steve Brown, CEO of accesso, emphasized the importance of this partnership:

"This project with the Philadelphia Museum of Art is our first non-profit collaboration using Accesso LoQueue. We are thrilled to provide virtual queueing technology to enhance their visitor experience and foster memorable museum visits."

The implementation of the Virtual Queueing system was supported by Sarah Taylor, Assistant Manager of Visitor Services, who appreciated accesso's commitment to a seamless transition:

"I appreciate how hands-on the team is. They provided ample information prior to the launch and scheduled numerous meetings to ensure we knew how to operate the system. Accesso made sure we were aware of how customizable the entire system was."

accesso's virtual queueing technology has been a key component of the visitor experience at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, demonstrating a significant leap forward in how museums can manage high-demand exhibitions while prioritizing guest comfort and convenience.

The Mary Cassatt at Work exhibition runs through September 8, 2024, at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

About accesso Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations and support data-driven business decisions for leisure & entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,200 venues worldwide, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide venues with technology that empowers them to deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions, cultural venue and ski industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to increase their range of on- and off-site guest engagement to drive increased revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management technology.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

About the Philadelphia Museum of Art

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is a national and international destination for art, but first, we are Philadelphia's Museum of Art—for all the many diverse communities of the city. Through our collections, exhibitions, events, educational activities, celebrations, and more, the PMA is a storyteller, and we welcome everyone to be part of the story—our doors are wide open. To learn more, visit www.philamuseum.org.

