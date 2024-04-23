accesso® Brings the ShoWare(SM) Ticketing Suite to UK Venues

accesso ShoWare Now Available for UK Live Music Venues, Sports Arenas, Fairs & Festivals

TWYFORD, England, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for leisure, entertainment and cultural markets is proud to announce the introduction of its renowned accesso ShoWare Software as a Service (SaaS) ticketing suite into the UK market.

accesso ShoWare is a reliable, scalable, and tailored solution to meet the needs of UK live music venues, sports arenas, fairs, and festivals. With a proven track record of success and established partnerships with leading UK venues, the introduction of accesso ShoWare reinforces accesso's commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance the guest experience and drive revenue for venue operators.

The accesso ShoWare ticketing solution serves over 600 venues globally and empowers operators with a comprehensive solution to seamlessly manage the end-to-end ticketing process. From online purchases to on-site transactions, accesso ShoWare ensures a smooth and convenient experience for guests while offering operators the flexibility and control to optimise ticket sales and maximise revenue.

Steve Brown, accesso CEO, said, "Bringing ShoWare to the UK market has always been part of our strategic vision. We are excited to offer our proven ticketing solution to our valued partners in the UK, further solidifying our position as a premier technology provider in the industry."

Key features of the accesso ShoWare solution include:

Online and Mobile Ticket Sales: Market and sell tickets effortlessly through online and mobile platforms, ensuring accessibility for guests anywhere, anytime.

Seamless Group Sales: Facilitate group ticket sales smoothly, providing a hassle-free experience for both organisers and attendees.

White Label Capability: Customised to your needs. The white-label solution offers operators ultimate flexibility and control over the ticketing experience.

Marketing: Build loyalty and gain insights into your audience. Create targeted email to give members early ticket access, exclusive discounts, and priority seating to enhance their experience.

Schedule and Inventory Management: Easily adjust schedules and manage seat inventory to optimise ticket availability and sales.

Dynamic Pricing: Utilise native tools to automatically update prices based on inventory levels or date, seamlessly integrated with Digonex for enhanced analysis and optimal revenue maximisation.

24/7 Customer Support: Access professional customer support around the clock, whenever needed.

With the addition of accesso ShoWare to the portfolio of solutions available in the UK, accesso is excited to partner with even more UK venues, aiming to revolutionise the ticketing landscape and enhance the guest experience. To learn more about how the accesso ShoWare ticketing solution can benefit your venue, visit www.accesso.com/showare.

ABOUT ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations, and support data-driven business decisions for leisure & entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,200 venues worldwide, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide venues with technology that empowers them to deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions and cultural industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to increase their range of on- and off-site guest engagement to drive increased revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution, digital professional services, and experience management technology. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter) , LinkedIn and Facebook .

SOURCE accesso Technology Group