accesso® Announces Lee Cowie as Chief Operating Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., March 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider to leisure, entertainment and cultural markets, has announced the appointment of Lee Cowie as its Chief Operating Officer. Cowie brings over 15 years of senior International executive experience in digital transformation, operational strategy, and technology-driven initiatives to the role.

Cowie's professional background includes leadership positions across both B2B and B2C sectors. Most recently, Cowie served as the Group Head of Technology for Nando's restaurants which operates more than 1,200 restaurant locations across 30 countries. He also held the role of Chief Technology Officer at Merlin Entertainments, one of the world's largest attraction operators. At Merlin for 7 years, Cowie provided technology leadership for over 125 visitor attractions spanning 28 countries, defining the digital guest experience for more than 60 million visitors annually.

Cowie's leadership experience extends to Ericsson, where he successfully integrated operations across several global business acquisitions, including Red Bee Media and also led the functions delivering and operating a range of mission-critical B2B services and products. Throughout his career, he has consistently focused on aligning technology strategies with business objectives, driving efficient methodologies, and fostering high-performing teams.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lee Cowie to our leadership team. His unique experience as a former client, combined with his deep expertise in the leisure sector, makes him an invaluable addition. Lee's passion for building high-performing teams and client-centric solutions, along with his focus on high-quality customer delivery, aligns perfectly with our vision for the future," said Steve Brown, CEO.

As Chief Operating Officer, Cowie will be responsible for Operations, Engineering, Product and Product Delivery. Cowie holds an MBA from Henley Business School and a BSc from Imperial College London.

About accesso Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations, and support data-driven business decisions for leisure & entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,200 venues worldwide, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide venues with technology that empowers them to deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions, cultural venue and ski industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to increase their range of on- and off-site guest engagement to drive increased revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution, digital professional services, and experience management technology.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE accesso Technology Group

Flannery Higgins, Phone: (513) 833-6501