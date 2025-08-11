TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Ellipse Insurance is proud to announce the acquisition of AccèsConseil Assurances et services financiers (AccèsConseil), a well-established insurance firm serving the Greater Québec City area and the Côte-Nord region.

This strategic move represents a major milestone in Ellipse Insurance's growth strategy. "AccèsConseil is a prominent firm that opens the door to new regions of Québec. Their team's deep expertise and strong regional presence will enrich our vision and broaden our reach to the benefit of our clients", said Patrice Jean, President of Ellipse Insurance.

Catherine Mainguy, President and CEO of AccèsConseil, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership: "After meeting with Patrice and his leadership team, it quickly became clear that we share the same values and vision. Together, we are well-positioned to bring our shared vision of an innovative insurance firm to life."

As part of the integration, Catherine Mainguy and Guy Duchesne, Vice President of Insurance and Director of Major Accounts, will join Ellipse Insurance's managerial team and play an active role in driving the firm's continued growth.

This acquisition strengthens Ellipse Insurance's footprint in Eastern Québec. AccèsConseil's clients will continue to receive the same high-quality, personalized service they've come to expect — backed by the resources of a 100% Québec-owned company.

With this transaction, Ellipse Insurance reaffirms its position as one of the largest property and casualty insurance firms in Québec, with over 600 employees across more than 30 offices on both sides of the Saint Lawrence River.

About Ellipse Insurance

Ellipse Insurance is a hybrid firm offering property and casualty insurance and financial services. With a unique blend of local presence and international capabilities, Ellipse delivers a human-centered approach to insurance — creating experiences that are deeply connected to the needs of its clients.

SOURCE Ellipse Insurance

Informations: Gabrielle Roy, Marketing et communication manager, 1 800 567-1070, [email protected]