TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - To help Canadian organizations accelerate their digital transformations and rapidly become 'cloud-first' organizations, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has appointed Jennifer Jackson as Cloud First Lead for Canada as part of the rollout of the recent global launch of Accenture Cloud First.

In this new role, Jackson will bring all of Accenture's cloud services and capabilities together to drive growth, sales, and deeper ecosystem partnerships, as well as develop specialized skills in the market.

Jackson has more than 20 years of experience at Accenture leading innovative and complex projects in many industries through all phases of software development and operations. Outside of her technology portfolio, Jackson is a passionate advocate for mental health and is the executive sponsor for Accenture's Mental Health Employee Resource Group in Canada.

"Jennifer plays a vital role as head of our technology practice in Canada. With a track record in leading transformational change, she is a respected voice on the promise of technology and human ingenuity," said Jeffrey Russell, president of Accenture in Canada. "Jennifer will continue to guide Canadian clients in rapidly becoming 'cloud first' organizations in order to achieve the speed and agility that is critical to meeting new challenges and seizing new opportunities."

Fast-tracked by the pandemic, cloud has increasingly been recognized as the foundation for business resilience, structural cost reduction, and new experiences and products that address ongoing and ever-changing needs around health, society and the economy.

Accenture Cloud First, which was announced in September alongside a $3 billion investment in new capabilities, solutions, partnerships and client engagements over three years, demonstrates Accenture's commitment to deliver greater integrated value to clients when they need it most.

"Our clients are looking to the cloud to achieve maximum speed, predictable outcomes and holistic business value, making the urgency to innovate a top C-Suite agenda item – now more than ever," said Jackson. "I am excited to help lead the charge in Canada and ensure businesses are equipped with the right expertise to take advantage of the depth and breadth of services offered by the cloud."

