TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - For the 11th year in a row, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers.

The Canada's Top 100 Employers ranking, now in its 21st year, is a national competition that identifies employers leading their industries with innovative programs to attract and retain top talent and foster exceptional workplace environments.

"It's an honour to be recognized again, alongside so many clients and partners, as a leading employer in Canada – especially during a time of unprecedented challenges and change," said Jeffrey Russell, president of Accenture in Canada. "The past year has underscored why we put the wellbeing of our people first, why we are committed to nurturing an inclusive workforce, and why we invest in talent and skills so that we can emerge stronger together."

Accenture has been consistently recognized in Canada and globally as an employer of choice. The company has been named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list for 18 consecutive years, DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity list for 14 consecutive years, and the Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Top 100 index, ranking in the top three worldwide for the third straight year.

"Like Canada itself, Accenture employees represent a tremendous variety of cultures, ethnicities, beliefs, backgrounds and languages, and this rich diversity makes our company smarter and more innovative," said Zahra Jadavji, managing director of inclusion and diversity at Accenture in Canada. "We are proud to be recognized for our commitment and passion to providing an inclusive, open and equitable environment from the top down for all individuals."

New programs and initiatives that contributed to Accenture being recognized as a top employer include:

Supporting Canada's future workforce: In January 2020 , Accenture made a cash and in-kind services grant of more than C$1.1 million to ACCES Employment to develop an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered bot to help newcomers find meaningful careers in Canada . The initiative aligns with Accenture's Skills to Succeed program, which uses technology to improve employment and entrepreneurship outcomes at scale.





In , Accenture made a cash and in-kind services grant of more than to ACCES Employment to develop an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered bot to help newcomers find meaningful careers in . The initiative aligns with Accenture's Skills to Succeed program, which uses technology to improve employment and entrepreneurship outcomes at scale. Investing in Canada and putting employees first: In January 2020 , Accenture held a grand opening for a new Intelligent Operations Centre in St. Catharines, Ontario . As part of an investment in Canada and the Niagara Region, the new centre brought an additional 100 local jobs in marketing, sales, customer care, and IT support. With employees in mind, the new location offers wellness features including a mothers' room, a meditation and prayer room, and fitness and games areas. Employees also have the capability to work from home and have been since the start of the pandemic.





In , Accenture held a grand opening for a new Intelligent Operations Centre in . As part of an investment in and the Niagara Region, the new centre brought an additional 100 local jobs in marketing, sales, customer care, and IT support. With employees in mind, the new location offers wellness features including a mothers' room, a meditation and prayer room, and fitness and games areas. Employees also have the capability to work from home and have been since the start of the pandemic. New data studios for intelligent insights: To further expand market reach and help clients achieve breakthrough results, Accenture launched a Toronto Data Studio in December 2019 and Montreal Data Studio in March 2020 . Data studio experts work alongside clients to help them capitalize on their data to generate intelligent insights.





To further expand market reach and help clients achieve breakthrough results, Accenture launched a Toronto Data Studio in and Montreal Data Studio in . Data studio experts work alongside clients to help them capitalize on their data to generate intelligent insights. Focusing on 'Getting to Equal': Timed to International Women's Day, Accenture publishes annual research to help advance the conversation on workplace equality. The latest Getting to Equal thought leadership research shows that while more companies are focusing on equality and employees are concerned about workplace culture, progress remains slow. The report identifies a small percentage of leaders – Culture Makers – who are leading the way by "saying, doing and driving" cultural change.





Timed to International Women's Day, Accenture publishes annual research to help advance the conversation on workplace equality. The latest Getting to Equal thought leadership research shows that while more companies are focusing on equality and employees are concerned about workplace culture, progress remains slow. The report identifies a small percentage of leaders – Culture Makers – who are leading the way by "saying, doing and driving" cultural change. Driving local growth and talent development: Accenture continues to support growth in its regional business markets. During the 2020 fiscal year, Accenture appointed Martine Lapointe as Montreal Office Managing Director and Elizabeth Boright as Alberta Managing Director. With more than 20 years of experience each, both are focused on bringing innovation to Accenture's clients, attracting top talent and strengthening Accenture's overall impact in their local communities.

The final selections for Canada's Top 100 Employers, determined by Mediacorp Canada Inc., the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals, represent the top-performing employers in eight criteria fundamental to company success and employee satisfaction: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere and Communications; (3) Financial Benefits and Compensation; (4) Health and Family-Friendly Benefits; (5) Vacation and Personal Time-Off; (6) Employee Engagement and Performance; (7) Training and Skills Development, and (8) Community Involvement.

The full list of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2021 will appear in The Globe and Mail on Nov. 13.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 506,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

SOURCE Accenture

For further information: Susan Kirwin, Accenture, +1 (416) 641-5148, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.accenture.ca

