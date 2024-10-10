ACCENTURE CHAIR & CEO JULIE SWEET TO DELIVER KEYNOTE AT CES 2025

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, owner and producer of CES®, the world's most powerful tech event, announces Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet will share her insights on the keynote stage at CES 2025 on January 8 at 2 p.m. in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian. Accenture is a long-standing CES exhibitor, showcasing how businesses can leverage emerging technologies, including AI, to enhance customer experiences and operational efficiency.

Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet will share her insights on the keynote stage at CES 2025. Post this Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO, Accenture Accenture logo

"Accenture continues to be a driving force in innovation, continuing a legacy in technology services with groundbreaking work in AI," said Gary Shapiro, CEO, CTA. "Under Julie's leadership, Accenture became a leader in cloud and AI solutions and scaled sustainable business models for some of the world's largest companies."

Sweet is a premier advisor to the world's most influential business leaders, guiding them through the AI-powered reinvention of their enterprises. Her leadership and guidance touch virtually every sector and region, helping companies harness the potential of AI, data and emerging technologies.

She has been recognized on TIME's 100 Most Influential People, as one of Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Business and by Forbes as one of The World's 100 Most Powerful Women. Sweet became CEO in September 2019 and assumed the additional position of chair in September 2021.

During CES 2021, Sweet shared her predictions on the next decade of tech trends, and how tech can help companies and society bridge gaps and divides.

Accenture is a talent- and innovation-led company with 774,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. The company has become the go-to partner for businesses seeking to reinvent using tech, data, AI and new ways of working. Accenture views generative AI as holding tremendous potential as a catalyst for reinvention; the company had $3 billion in new generative AI bookings in its recently completed fiscal year 2024.

"CES is the largest international business event in the U.S.," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. "Accenture's leadership across every sector of the technology industry has increased adoption of innovations that drive global business forward. I look forward to hearing what Julie believes is next."

This announcement comes a week after Accenture and NVIDIA announced an expanded partnership, including Accenture's formation of a new NVIDIA Business Group, to help the world's enterprises rapidly scale their AI adoption. Earlier this week, CTA shared that Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, will also be a keynote speaker.

DIVE IN to all CES 2025 has to offer—breakthrough innovations, top minds from every industry, and the unmissable connections that can only happen at the most powerful tech event in the world. CES 2025 takes place January 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas.

About CES®:

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2025 takes place Jan. 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

SOURCE Consumer Technology Association

Cat Forgione, [email protected], 703-801-7577