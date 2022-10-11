Accelerate Launches Alpharank.com, an Innovative Alternative Data and Analytics Platform

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. ("Accelerate"), a leader in alternative investment solutions, is pleased to announce that it launched Alpharank.com, an innovative alternative data and analytics platform for investors, dealmakers, advisors and market observers.

Launching as a beta release, Alpharank.com will provide real-time, global data and analytics on a variety of alternative investment classes, including Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPACs") and mergers & acquisitions ("M&A"), with additional data modules to be released in the future.

"Accelerate utilizes a significant amount of proprietary alternative data to run its hedge funds," said Julian Klymochko, Accelerate CEO and Chief Investment Officer. "In continuing our mission of democratizing alternative investments, we have chosen to democratize alternative data by launching Alpharank.com to showcase the alternative datasets we utilize to run our hedge fund strategies."

The Alpharank.com platform, currently free for all market participants, will serve as a tool for data analysis on rapidly-growing alternative asset classes through features such as trader dashboards, deal sheets, screeners, charts and educational reports.

About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Accelerate is a leading alternative investment solution provider empowering investors with a suite of hedge fund ETFs, crypto ETFs and Web3 funds.

