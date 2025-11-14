CALGARY, AB, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., ("Accelerate") today announced the November 2025 cash distributions for Accelerate Exchange Traded Funds ("Accelerate Funds"), summarized below, that are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX"). The ex-dividend date for the distributions will be November 28, 2025. All unitholders of record of the Accelerate Funds on November 28, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable on December 8, 2025, or later.

Details of the per unit distribution amount is as follows:

Accelerate Fund TSX Ticker Distribution

per Unit ($) Distribution

Yield Payment

Frequency Accelerate Diversified Credit Income Fund INCM INCM.B INCM.U 0.155 0.155 12.11% 12.53% Monthly

Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of alternative investment solutions. Accelerate helps investment advisors, institutions and individual investors diversify their investment portfolios, manage risk, and improve their portfolio's risk-adjusted returns.

