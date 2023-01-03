Accelerate Declares Final Reinvested Annual Distributions

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., ("Accelerate") today announced annual share distributions for Accelerate Exchange Traded Funds ("Accelerate Funds"), summarized below, that are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX"). The ex-dividend date for the annual 2022 distributions was December 29, 2022, for all unitholders of record of the Accelerate Funds on December 30, 2022. Unitholders will receive share distributions reinvested on January 9, 2023.

Details of the final per unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Accelerate Funds

TSX Ticker

Reinvested
Income per
Unit ($)

Reinvested
Capital Gains
per Units ($)

Total Reinvested
Distribution Per
Units ($)

Accelerate Absolute Return
Hedge Fund

HDGE

0.413350

0.316165

0.729515

Accelerate Enhanced
Canadian Benchmark
Alternative Fund

ATSX

 

--

--

 

--

Accelerate OneChoice
Alternative Portfolio ETF

ONEC

 

--

--

 

--

Accelerate Arbitrage Fund

ARB

--

--

--

Accelerate Carbon-Negative
Bitcoin ETF

ABTC

--

--

--

To learn more about the Accelerate Funds, visit https://accelerateshares.com.

About the Accelerate Funds

Performance fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Accelerate Funds. Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. Investments in ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Accelerate is one of Canada's most innovative and fastest growing alternative investment solution providers, with a suite of institutional-calibre alternative ETFs for investors seeking diversification and long-term performance. Accelerate is empowering investors.

