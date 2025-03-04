Accelerate AI-Native, Amplify Success: Huawei Cloud Unveiled New Cloud Services and Solutions at MWC 2025

Today, AI is changing everything. Countries and companies are putting AI as a core strategy, and have the chance to build their own models. AI is not a game of heavy costs. AI models can be optimized by leveraging the achievements from the open source community. Data, especially high-quality data, plays a more and more important role in making AI a reality.

Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service, pointed out that Huawei Cloud puts AI as the core strategy, and by transitioning from cloud-native to AI-native, Huawei Cloud leads the industry with non-stop innovation. She elaborated that Huawei Cloud defines AI-Native in two sectors. One is "AI for Cloud", which means they reshape and upgrade all Huawei Cloud services into intelligent ones using AI. The other is "Cloud for AI", where Huawei Cloud aims to build the best platform, including compute architecture, data, model tools, and professional services, to accelerate the development of AI.

In 2024, Huawei Cloud experienced significant overseas growth, expanding by over 50%. The company has become a preferred digital partner for numerous organizations, including over 140 carriers, 500 financial institutions.

Jacqueline restated Huawei Cloud's determination in upgrading cloud services and solutions to satisfy the requirements of customers in all industries, helping them accelerate intelligence.

For carriers, Huawei Cloud provides a new connection solution, helping them connect more applications to drive consumer and enterprise businesses.

For governments, Huawei Cloud enables their shift from e-Government and digital services to smart governance. Huawei Cloud Pangu government model, aPaaS, and big data services help governments better serve citizens.

In finance, Huawei Cloud provides the Digital Core solution to replace mainframes and accelerate application modernization. The financial big data solution and Pangu finance model support intelligent customer service and smart data analysis.

In the media and entertainment industry, Huawei Cloud provides intelligent interaction solutions for content generation and user engagement, with CDN & Cloud Live, Cloud Media Edge, and MetaStudio.

For retailers, Huawei Cloud helps customers build smart stores, including real-time data insight, smart order prediction, and digital shop assistants.

In the automotive field, Huawei Cloud not only provides leading intelligent IoV and autonomous driving solutions, but also helps customers realize better R&D, production, and supply chain management with smart manufacturing solutions.

Bruno Zhang, CTO of Huawei Cloud, shared his insights on transitioning from cloud-native to AI-native. In this AI era, the foundation of achieving AI-native lies in being cloud native. Over the past few years, Huawei Cloud has focused on assisting businesses in effectively going to, using, and managing cloud through cloud native means. Building upon this foundation, Huawei Cloud is now advancing towards the next stages: constructing AI-native infrastructure, such as CloudMatrix and AI Cloud Service; developing AI-native cloud services, including databases, knowledge lakes, and software development pipeline; and offering AI models and tools for customers and partners to better train and run their AI models.

At MWC 2025, Huawei Cloud unveiled an array of cloud services and solutions to the global market, aiming to expedite the evolution from cloud native to AI-native. These offerings include the CloudDC Solution, Enterprise IT Cloud Migration Solution, Backup & Disaster Recovery Continuity Center Solution, Large Model Security Solution, Cloud Multilayer Ransomware Protection Solution, GaussDB & TaurusDB, AI Cloud Service, Cloud Search Service, Cloud Device and KooVehicle. (more information: https://www.huaweicloud.com/intl/en-us/news/20250303195732864.html)

Over the past year, Huawei Cloud has helped numerous top-tier customers achieve sustained business success through its innovative solutions.

Iñaki Fuentes, COO of TravelgateX, shared how they developed world-class travel services with Huawei Cloud's cloud native technologies. TravelgateX leveraged Huawei's cloud native solution to accelerate program development, simplify deployment, and scale its infrastructure. This resulted in significant cost savings of 20% and improved overall performance by 35%. With Huawei Cloud, TravelgateX was able to deliver personalized services and make more informed business decisions.

Fajrin Rasyid, Chief Digital Innovation Officer of Telkom Indonesia, said that they have signed a strategic cooperation memorandum with Huawei on data centers, cloud services, digital technologies, and big data to transform into a digital carrier for a thriving digital ecosystem in Indonesia.

Mustafa Kemal Erișen, the IT head of Turkish e-commerce player Hepsiburada said that they have seen significant improvements after migrating their search service to Huawei Cloud, achieving a 50-fold increase in platform throughput, a 95% reduction in service response time, and a 150% boost in bandwidth usage.

At the Summit, Huawei Cloud and its partners unveiled over 20 joint solutions catering to industries such as finance, automotive, retail, media, and public services, aimed at accelerating digital transformation in these industries.

Huawei Cloud also held a Cloud Native Elite Club (CNEC) roundtable with the theme of "Accelerate Data-AI Convergence, Build Differentiated AI Capabilities". Visionary leaders gathered to explore the building of robust data foundations for the AI era, and to share best practices for unleashing data value and building differentiated strengths.

