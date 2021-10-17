Absen to Showcase the Latest LED Display Solutions at InfoComm 2021

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- Leading LED display brand. Absen will exhibit its latest solutions at InfoComm 2021 (Booth #1008) from October 27-29. As the largest, most exciting event focused on the Pro-AV industry, InfoComm gathers thousands of industry experts, AV managers, end-users and integrators from all over the world. It will show the latest and most advanced audiovisual technology.

An LED virtual studio made by Absen MR Series (floor screen) and PL Series (backdrop screen) will be featured in the booth. Absen's professional LED virtual studio solution, a perfect choice for film and TV productions, will bring the customers an amazing immersive experience with realistic and outstanding visual effect.

MR Series is Absen's professional product for the floor LED. There are two surface finish options for the MR Series. The Matte finish offers a non-reflective LED panel, ideal for TV broadcasting, xR Stages and Virtual Production Studio applications. The Glossy finish offers a stylish and glossy LED panel with a high-tech design look and feel, ideal for retail, architectural and exhibition applications. Its high-intensity frame guarantees safety and firmness, which can bear a load of 2500kg/ m2.

PL series is Absen's advanced product for indoor and outdoor rental application. With high refresh rate (3840Hz), HDR10 algorithm, high contrast ratio, 1500nits brightness and ultra-black led technology, PL series can achieve the best image quality and stunning visual performance. Creative triangular, cubed and circular modules can make a variety of creative shapes. The innovative integrated repositionable curve connection block system maintains the highest level of alignment accuracy for both flat and curve configuration.

Absenicon 3.0 is a revolutionary all-in-one LED solution for conference application. It has four standard large-format size (110''/138''/165''), suitable for different size of space. The aspect ratio is 16:9, which can present the FHD resolution content dot-to-dot. With a smart remote control, multiple functions can be realized easily and conveniently like a smart TV. It also includes built in sound bar for easy playback of media content.

Clear Cobalt Series, Absen's new Micro LED - a high-quality, stable product that incorporates inverted COB encapsulation technology and the HDR10 core algorithm. With an all-black coating and black level correction technology, the Clear Cobalt series achieves movie-quality images with high brightness and contrast ratio. Moreover, it is damp-resistant, dust-resistant and abrasion-resistant, oxidation resistance, electrostatic prevention and blue-ray prevention.

Visit the website for more information. https://www.absen.com/

SOURCE Absen

For further information: Martina Jin, +86-13005436008, www.absen.cn

Related Links

www.absen.cn

