Abracon Welcomes Grace Chang as Chief Accounting Officer

Grace began her career with Ernst and Young, LLP in Chicago, IL and has held leadership roles in finance and operations across the consumer products, retail, and diversified industrials sectors, including the Walgreen Co., IDEX Corporation, Intuit, and the Wm. Wrigley Jr Company.

Most recently, Grace served as the Chief Financial Officer of Direct Commerce Group, a third- party reseller and direct to consumer fulfillment service provider. Prior to this, she was the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Rand McNally, a leader in the telematics and consumer electronics industry.

Grace obtained her MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. She is a Certified Public Accountant in Illinois and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

"Grace brings a wealth of experience to our organization, and we are excited to have her aboard," said Rosa. "Abracon continues to expand operations globally, and Grace's expertise will support our strategic initiatives to grow our business."

"I am thrilled to be joining Abracon," said Grace. "The Company has achieved great success and impressive results under the current leadership team. I look forward to partnering with and supporting the team to positively impact our stakeholders and continue to deliver meaningful outcomes."

About Abracon, LLC

Founded in 1992, Abracon, LLC is an industry leader in passive components, providing frequency control & timing devices, RF & antenna, and inductor & connectivity solutions through a global distribution network. Headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, Abracon has sales, engineering, and operations teams around the globe. With service, quality, and technical expertise at the company's core, Abracon powers the AEL Crystals, Ecliptek, Fox, ILSI, and the ProAnt brands while enabling innovative, connected IoT solutions in markets spanning data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, aerospace, defense and beyond. Learn more at www.abracon.com.

SOURCE Abracon, LLC