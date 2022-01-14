Abracon's COO, Tony Roybal, Expands Role as President and Chief Operating Officer

Roybal began his career in 1991 as a Sales Engineer at Hamilton Avnet before spending 25 years in various leadership positions at Motorola Semiconductor and onsemi. Most recently, as the former President of Avnet Americas for the past three and half years, Roybal spearheaded a strategic turnaround and propelled the business to deliver record results.

"Tony's outstanding track record and leadership skills support his increased responsibility. His strategic outlook and execution are already taking shape and are playing a central role in our future growth plans," said Calabria.



"Since I joined Abracon, I've been impressed with the pace of innovation around new products and our commitment to supporting our customers and channel partners around the globe. I look forward to continuing to support the company's success by focusing on growth initiatives to take the business to the next level," said Roybal.



About Abracon, LLC

Founded in 1992, Abracon, LLC is an industry leader in passive components, providing frequency control & timing devices, RF & antenna, and inductor & connectivity solutions through a global distribution network. Headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, Abracon has sales, engineering, and operations teams around the globe. With service, quality, and technical expertise at the company's core, Abracon powers the AEL Crystals, Ecliptek, Fox, ILSI, and the ProAnt brands while enabling innovative, connected IoT solutions in markets spanning data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, aerospace, defense and beyond. Learn more at www.abracon.com.

