Abracon Acquires Proant AB and Proant Asia Limited

AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Abracon, LLC (Abracon), an industry leader in passive components, today announced the successful acquisitions of Proant AB and Proant Asia Limited, privately held antenna suppliers headquartered in Umeå, Sweden and Hong Kong, respectively.

The combined companies will form Abracon's new ProAnt brand. Abracon will retain facilities in both Sweden and Hong Kong.

"The addition of Proant is Abracon's first acquisition in the antenna space and is an important strategic building block in Abracon's overall antenna products strategy," said Mike Calabria, Abracon's president and CEO. "Proant's technical expertise combined with its patented technology will accelerate Abracon's position in the antenna market. Abracon's global footprint combined with its industry-leading distribution network will bring Proant's technology to customers across the globe."

Abracon will integrate Proant's antenna product portfolio ranging from 150 MHz up to 8 GHz with a focus on wireless M2M and IoT applications. The integration will provide customers with continued support through development services, including feasibility studies, antenna simulations, active antenna measurements, rapid prototyping, and matching network design.

"Proant's success with antennas is attributed to providing cost-effective and robust connectivity to our customers," said Tomas Rutfors, CEO and founder of Proant AB and Proant Asia Limited. "Now, by joining forces with Abracon, we increase our geographic footprint through Abracon's excellent global sales channels. Together with the Abracon antenna team, Proant will continue to develop and supply antenna solutions supporting market needs."

Rutfors will join Abracon as managing director of the ProAnt brand and will additionally support the Abracon sales organization with customer design activity. Following the 2021 third-quarter integration, the ProAnt brand will become available through Abracon's global distribution and sales representative network.

The ProAnt brand represents Abracon's fourth strategic acquisition. Abracon also powers the AEL Crystals, Ecliptek, Fox, ILSI, MMD and Oscilent brands.

About Abracon, LLC

Founded in 1992, Abracon, LLC is an industry leader in passive components, providing frequency control & timing device, RF & antenna, and inductor & connectivity solutions through a global distribution network. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Abracon has sales, operations, design and application engineering resources across the globe. With service, quality, and technical expertise at the company's core, Abracon powers the AEL Crystals, Ecliptek, Fox, ILSI, MMD and Oscilent brands while enabling innovative, connected IoT solutions in markets spanning data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, aerospace, defense and beyond. Learn more at www.abracon.com.

About Proant AB and Proant Asia Limited

Founded in 2005, Proant is a technology-driven antenna company with a wide range of embedded and external antennas. Providing professional support, guidance, and advice for optimized implementation of antennas, Proant also offers customized antenna solutions. Innovative products and excellent customer support ensure that Proant is the right partner for wireless applications. Learn more at www.proantantennas.com.

