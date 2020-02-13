AbbVie's SKYRIZI™ Now Listed on the Nova Scotia Formulary for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis

"Risankizumab demonstrated high levels of skin clearance and persistence of effect. I am delighted that Dermatologists in Nova Scotia and our patients have a new option that can help patients achieve and maintain a high level of treatment response", states Dr. Richard Langley MD, Professor and Director of Research in the Division of Dermatology at Dalhousie University and a principal investigator for the pivotal trials and senior author of the IMMhance study.

Psoriasis is a chronic condition affecting 125 million people worldwide, including 1 million Canadians, and many patients despite treatment still do not reach their goals or lose treatment response over time.2-4 The most common form is plaque psoriasis, which affects approximately 90% of patients. 5 Of these patients, 28% or approximately 325,000 Canadians are considered moderate to severe.6

"At CAPP we are always excited to hear of new treatment options being made available to psoriasis patients. We know that, while being a physical burden to patients, plaque psoriasis also has a huge emotional burden on patients. When patients can access more effective treatments and experience desired skin clearance, this gives them not just physical comfort, but also relief from the emotional burden of living with such a visible condition," explains Rachael Manion, Executive Director, Canadian Association of Psoriasis Patients.

Information regarding the provincial criteria may be found by consulting the following link:

SKYRIZI™ is a novel, humanized immunoglobulin monoclonal antibody designed to selectively inhibit IL-23, a naturally occurring cytokine involved in inflammatory and immune responses.1 On April 17, 2019, SKYRIZI™ received a NOC from Health Canada for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in patients who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy, based on results from clinical studies showing significant improvement in levels of skin clearance after just 16 weeks and at 52 weeks with every 3-month dosing in more than 2000 adult patients.1 Four pivotal Phase 3 studies, ultIMMa-1, ultIMMa-2, IMMvent and IMMhance evaluated more than 2,000 patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.4 Canadians living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis were well represented in all four of the pivotal clinical trials leading to Health Canada's approval, showing the Canadian leadership in this clinical development program. SKYRIZI™ is the only IL-23 inhibitor to arrive to a positive conclusion with the pCPA and is currently listed on the provincial formularies of Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

The AbbVie Care program is designed to provide a wide range of customized services including reimbursement and financial support, pharmacy services, lab work reminders and coordination, personalized education and ongoing disease management support throughout the treatment journey. For more information, consult www.abbviecare.ca.

AbbVie is a global, research and development-based biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex and critical conditions. The company's mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to innovation to markedly improve treatments across four primary therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, virology and neuroscience. In more than 75 countries, AbbVie employees are working every day to advance health solutions for people around the world. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca and www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvieCanada and @abbvie on Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn page.

