ABB Robotics Selects Coveo for Commerce to Power AI Product Discovery in its Customer Portal

MONTREAL, QC and LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leader in AI-Relevance, delivering best-in-class AI-search and generative experiences that maximize business outcomes at every point-of-experience, announced that ABB Robotics, one of the world's leading robotics companies, has recently chosen Coveo AI for Commerce to transform the digital experience in its Robotics One Customer Portal with AI-search, recommendations, merchandising , personalization, and generative answering.

Coveo & ABB (CNW Group/Coveo Solutions Inc.)

ABB Robotics customers now have access to a variety of touchpoints to find technical information, request quotes, configure solutions, and place orders. With the introduction of the Robotics One Customer Portal, the company will provide a more unified and personalized digital journey, enabling effortless product discovery; from robots to software and services, to accessories and solutions, along with related content such as datasheets and product documentation.

In a second phase the portal will also empower system integrators, sales reps, and end customers to quickly generate quotes and provide technical insights that improve customer interactions. These upgrades will also help reduce support inquiries, enhance self-service options, and create a more efficient and intuitive platform - delivering greater value to ABB customers.

"By leveraging Coveo's AI-Relevance, we are future-proofing our digital commerce experience—creating a smarter, more efficient and highly personalized journey for our customers, sales teams, and partners," said Marina Bill, global head of marketing and sales and product line digital and software, Robotics Division at ABB. "Coveo for Commerce was the right fit for ABB because of its deep AI expertise and proven ability to manage large, complex product catalogs at scale. Its powerful search, recommendations, and personalization capabilities will enable us to deliver seamless product discovery while reducing the manual effort required to maintain and optimize the experience."

Coveo is a recognized leader in the e-commerce industry, trusted by numerous B2B and B2C enterprises for its AI-search, merchandising, personalization, and generative answering solutions. In 2024, Gartner® recognized Coveo as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Search and Product Discovery. 1

Coveo helps customers enhance their existing commerce platforms by adding advanced functionality—especially when handling large indexes. Coveo AI for Commerce will expand the capabilities of SAP Commerce Cloud, enhancing ABB's Robotics One with an intelligence and relevance layer that:

Optimizes and personalizes the buying experience with AI-powered search, recommendations, and dynamic faceting that scale to millions of SKUs and thousands of attributes.

Handles complex pricing and entitlements with proprietary indexing technology, ensuring customers see the right products at the right price in real time.

Connects buyers to the relevant products and content, from whitepapers to technical specifications, while providing GenAI-powered answers to educate and guide them.

Reduces IT overhead, eliminating the need for manual configuration and tuning, and empowers merchandisers with AI-driven insights to make strategic decisions.

Maximize ROI: Coveo has a proven track record of delivering exceptional results, for example, a reported 7% uplift in average order value from search sessions within 30 days, a reported 15% increase in search engagement and a reported 21% year-over-year revenue growth, among others. Coveo is committed to driving continuous improvements and fostering profitable growth for its customers.

"Coveo is recognized by leading analysts as a leader in AI-powered search and personalization, and we're thrilled to support ABB Robotics in transforming its digital customer experience," said Peter Curran, GM of Commerce at Coveo. "With our proven ability to drive measurable ROI—boosting Revenue per Visitor (RPV)—we look forward to enabling ABB Robotics to deliver effortless product discovery at scale while reducing operational complexity. Together, we're creating a smarter, more efficient, and highly personalized digital commerce experience."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Coveo on this transformative project for ABB Robotics. The new Robotics One portal is set to transform customer engagement through advanced digital solutions like AI-powered search," said Vincent van Hellemondt, director, Growth Industrials at Valtech. "This collaboration represents a significant advancement in improving the customer experience and establishing new benchmarks in the manufacturing industry."

