AB is Now Listed on Hotcoin and Set to Launch on Gate, BitMart, Lbank, and Biconomy

SINGAPORE, March 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- On March 8, 2025, AB DAO announced that $AB has officially been listed on Hotcoin (hotcoin.com) at 18:00 (UTC+8), further expanding its global trading network and driving AB's adoption in the Web3 ecosystem. Additionally, $AB is set to be listed on four more major exchanges: Gate (gate.io), BitMart (bitmart.com), Lbank (lbank.com), and Biconomy (biconomy.com), significantly enhancing AB's global liquidity and ecosystem reach.

AB Trading Details

Trading Pair: AB/USDT

Deposit Opening: March 7, 2025, 12:00 (UTC+8)

Trading Opening: March 8, 2025, 18:00 (UTC+8)

Hotcoin Official Announcement:

https://www.hotcoin.com/zh_CN/support/article/?id=25704168485425152&code=25704168485163008&catalogCode=19112597563772928

AB DAO Ecosystem Continues to Expand

With the Hotcoin listing, users can now trade $AB on the following exchanges:

Bitget (bitget.com)

HTX (htx.com)

MEXC (mexc.com)

BingX (bingx.com)

Hotcoin (hotcoin.com)

4E (eeee.com)

Gate (gate.io) (Coming Soon)

BitMart (bitmart.com) (Coming Soon)

Lbank (lbank.com) (Coming Soon)

Biconomy (biconomy.com) (Coming Soon)

The listing of $AB on Hotcoin marks another major step in AB DAO's global expansion strategy. In the coming months, AB will continue listing on more exchanges, expanding its ecosystem use cases and accelerating worldwide adoption.

AB DAO's Goal: 100 Million $AB Holders

Now is the time to join the movement—unite, strengthen the community, and drive the expansion of the AB ecosystem. The mission is clear: onboard tens of millions of users and build a decentralized future together.

