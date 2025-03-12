AB DAO Accelerates Global Expansion: Now AB Listed on BitMart & HTX AMA to Explore the Future of Web3
Mar 12, 2025, 11:17 ET
SINGAPORE, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- AB DAO announced today that $AB has been officially listed on BitMart (bitmart.com). Next, $AB will soon be listed on Lbank (lbank.com) and Biconomy (biconomy.com), further enhancing global liquidity and ecosystem influence.
At the same time, AB DAO has been invited to participate in HTX AMA, discussing AB public chain technology innovation, Real-World Asset (RWA) integration, and Web3 ecosystem development prospects.
BitMart $AB Trading Details
Trading Pair: AB/USDT
Deposit Opening: March 12, 2025, 17:00 (UTC+8)
Trading Opening: March 13, 2025, 17:00 (UTC+8)
Withdrawal Opening: March 14, 2025, 17:00 (UTC+8)
BitMart Official Announcement:
https://bitmart.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/34819457308187
HTX AMA: AB Public Chain and the Future of Community Governance
As part of its global expansion, AB DAO has been invited to join the HTX AMA to explore key topics such as Layer-1 blockchain competitiveness, AB's innovations in Real-World Assets (RWA), cross-chain interoperability, and DAO governance models.
Event Time: March 13, 2025, 20:00 (UTC+8)
AMA Topic: AB Public Chain: Unlocking the Future of Community Governance
AMA Details & Participation Link:
https://www.htx.com/en-us/live/detail/h5?id=67746&invite_code=sbs66223&inviter_id=11351630
AB DAO Global Ecosystem Continues to Expand
$AB is now available on the following exchanges:
Bitget (bitget.com)
HTX (htx.com)
MEXC (mexc.com)
BingX (bingx.com)
BitMart (bitmart.com)
Hotcoin (hotcoin.com)
UEEx (ueex.com)
4E (eeee.com)
Coming Soon:
Lbank (lbank.com)
Biconomy (biconomy.com)
The listing of $AB on BitMart marks another major step in AB DAO's global expansion strategy. In the coming months, AB will continue listing on more exchanges, expanding its ecosystem use cases and accelerating worldwide adoption.
AB DAO's Goal: 100 Million $AB Holders
Stay Updated with AB DAO
Official Website: https://ab.org
Telegram Global Community: https://t.me/Newtonproject
Telegram Chinese Community: http://t.me/ABgonglian
Telegram English Channel: https://t.me/AB202528
X (Twitter): https://x.com/ABDAO_Global
Discord: https://discord.gg/BSbgK6J
Jack C
