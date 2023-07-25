Aarun Kumar Releases a Statement in Response to BCSC Notice of Hearing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S./

VANCOUVER, BC, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - In response to the Notice of Hearing issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on July 24, 2023, Aarun Kumar states the following:

"I uphold ethical business practices and adhere to the compliance standards of the securities industry. I have maintained this commitment and will continue to do so.

I have been working with the Commission openly and transparently throughout their investigation, which has now spanned over five years. During this time, I have expended countless hours and incurred significant legal expenses to protect myself and my reputation, all without being granted any opportunity to defend myself.

I believe this investigation is without merit and look forward to moving to a public forum where I can defend myself and conclude this matter without further delay."

