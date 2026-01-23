Statement from Aarun Kumar Regarding Findings Referenced in Recent British Columbia Securities Commission News Release

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - This statement is issued by Aarun Kumar in response to a news release issued on January 21, 2026 by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), in order to clarify the findings made by the Commission's panel.

Certain language contained in the BCSC's news release does not accurately reflect the findings rendered by the panel. For clarity, the panel did not make the following findings with respect to Mr. Kumar:

There was no finding that Mr. Kumar committed, carried out, or orchestrated a pump-and-dump scheme.

that Mr. Kumar committed, carried out, or orchestrated a pump-and-dump scheme. There was no finding that Mr. Kumar knowingly engaged in conduct intended to artificially affect market prices.

that Mr. Kumar knowingly engaged in conduct intended to artificially affect market prices. There was no finding that Mr. Kumar controlled any issuer, concealed control of an issuer, authored misleading news releases, or arranged for their publication.

that Mr. Kumar controlled any issuer, concealed control of an issuer, authored misleading news releases, or arranged for their publication. There was no finding that Mr. Kumar knowingly misled investors or the market.

These distinctions are important. Regulatory proceedings and their outcomes are often complex, and public summaries should be read in conjunction with the actual findings issued by the adjudicative body.

The link to the full findings can be found here.

Aarun Kumar

