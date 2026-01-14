A2Z Cust2Mate Launches Retail Media Division

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ), a global leader in smart retail technology, today announced the launch of a dedicated Retail Media Division, a significant step in the company's evolution into a multi platform retail technology and monetization business.

To support its accelerating retail media strategy, A2Z Cust2Mate is expanding its development, data analytics, sales, business and product teams. These expanded capabilities will drive retail media strategy, go-to-market execution, and the development of a robust partnership ecosystem. The company has engaged high caliber talent, including Grant Steadman, Chelsea Mohs, Kristina Kulp, and Gregory Appel, all of whom bring decades of experience and expertise in retail media networks, working with leading organizations such as Nielsen, dunnhumby, Kantar Group, Roundel, and Merkle, as well as major global retailers including Target, Kroger, and Tesco.

Retail media is one of the fastest growing segments in global advertising, fueled by brands' increasing demand for first-party data, closed-loop measurement, and direct attribution to sales. While much of the industry's focus has been on ecommerce, A2Z Cust2Mate is uniquely positioned to extend retail media into the physical store through its advanced Smart Cart platform. By leveraging first-party data across physical retail environments, the new division will enable retailers and brands to deliver highly personalized in-store advertising that influences shoppers at the moment of decision while enhancing the overall shopping experience.

"Retail media represents a massive and rapidly expanding opportunity, and we believe the physical store is its next major frontier," said Gadi Graus, CEO of A2Z Cust2Mate. "By launching a dedicated Retail Media Division and working with proven industry leaders, we are positioning Cust2Mate to capture this opportunity at scale while creating a powerful new revenue stream for both our company and our retail partners."

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) creates innovative solutions for complex challenges that bring innovation, ease, excitement and value to retailers and shoppers. The company's flagship innovative smart cart solutions are transforming brick-and-mortar retail, bridging online and in-store shopping through interactive technology that guides and informs customers. Cust2Mate's AI-driven smart carts personalize every in-store journey, turning routine trips into engaging, rewarding experiences. They enable seamless in-cart scanning and payment, allowing shoppers to bypass checkout lines while receiving real-time customized offers and product recommendations. This enhanced customer experience boosts satisfaction and loyalty while helping retailers streamline operations and optimize merchandising through data-driven insights. The carts are equipped with multiple layers of security for accurate recognition and transaction integrity. Its modular, all-in-one detachable panels transform legacy shopping cart fleets into intelligent platforms that deliver a range of benefits. For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit www.cust2mate.com.

