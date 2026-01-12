A2Z Cust2Mate Expands into Toy Retail with Large-Scale Smart Cart Deployments

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: AZ), a global leader in smart retail technology, today announced its expansion into the toy retail sector with purchase orders from Toys "R" Us Israel and The Red Pirate, two leading Israeli toy retail chains. The retailers have ordered a total of 2,000 A2Z Cust2Mate smart carts, paying monthly fees over a 60 month period, with a minimum contract value of $15 million, not including additional retail media revenues. Deployment is scheduled to commence Q3, 2026

This expansion into a new retail vertical highlights the power, breadth and versatility of the A2Z Cust2Mate platform as an in-store engagement and media solution. Through its Retail Media and digital engagement capabilities, the platform enables retailers and brands to interact with shoppers in real time, delivering personalized content, targeted offers, promotions, and brand messaging directly at the point of decision.

The A2Z Smart Cart transforms the in-store journey into a dynamic, service-driven experience that increases engagement, drives incremental sales, and strengthens customer satisfaction and loyalty. At the same time, the A2Z Cust2Mate platform provides deep, actionable insights into shopper behavior and campaign performance, allowing retailers and brands to continuously optimize in-store experiences and maximize revenue impact.

Under the agreement, Toys "R" Us Israel and The Red Pirate will retain a portion of the in-cart retail media inventory for their own promotional use, while the remainder will be available for A2Z Cust2Mate to be sold to advertisers and other platform-level monetization initiatives. The parties will operate under a revenue share model for the income generated from these advertisements.

"We are excited to expand into new retail segments, beginning with large-scale deployments in the toy retail sector with Toys 'R' Us Israel and The Red Pirate," said Gadi Graus, Chief Executive Officer of A2Z Cust2Mate. "This milestone proves that smart carts are not limited to a single category, they can fundamentally transform the in-store shopping experience across diverse retail sectors, turning physical stores into dynamic, connected environments where shopper decisions are influenced in meaningful and measurable ways."

