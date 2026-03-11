A2GOLD EXPANDS EASTSIDE LAND POSITION WITH ADDITIONAL CLAIMS FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL GEOPHYSICAL PROGRAM

TONOPAH, Nev., March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUAU) (OTCQX: AUXXF) (FRA: RR7) is pleased to announce that it has staked an additional 24 unpatented lode mining claims at its 100%-owned Eastside Gold Project ("Eastside" or the "Project") located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, expanding the Company's land position following the results of a geophysical survey completed in November 2025.

MAP: EASTSIDE PROJECT NEW CLAIMS (CNW Group/A2 Gold Corp)

The newly staked claims cover approximately 201 hectares (496 acres) immediately adjacent to the existing Eastside claim block and were located to secure highly prospective ground identified during the Company's recent geophysical program, which identified several previously unrecognized anomalies along the eastern and southeastern margins of the known mineralized system.

The claim expansion strengthens A2Gold's control over the broader Eastside mineralized trend and secures additional exploration upside along interpreted structural corridors and possible alteration of bedrock believed to be favorable for oxide gold mineralization typical of the Walker Lane Trend.

Peter Gianulis, CEO of A2Gold, commented: "The results of our 2025 geophysical program highlighted several compelling targets immediately outside our existing claim boundary. Staking these additional claims ensures we maintain control over the broader mineralized system at Eastside and positions the Company to systematically explore these new targets as part of our ongoing exploration strategy."

The newly acquired claims are expected to become a component of the Company's 2026 exploration program, which will focus on:

Follow-up geological mapping and surface sampling over the newly staked ground

Integration of geophysical data with existing drill and geochemical datasets

Drill testing of prioritized targets identified through the geophysical interpretation

Eastside remains A2Gold's flagship project and one of the largest undeveloped gold resources in Nevada's Walker Lane Trend, a prolific mining district that hosts several large gold and silver deposits.

QUALIFIED PERSON

John Marma is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this press release.

ABOUT A2GOLD CORP

A2Gold Corp. owns three highly prospective gold projects in the United States all of which are in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. A2Gold's flagship, district-scale Eastside Gold-Silver Project hosts a large and expanding gold and silver resource and is in an area of excellent infrastructure. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulfide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter Gianulis, CEO

Follow us:

X

LinkedIn

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which are referred to collectively as "forward-looking statements". The United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. A2Gold Corp.'s ("A2Gold") exploration plans for its gold exploration properties, the drill program at A2Gold's Eastside project, the preparation and publication of an updated resource estimate in respect of the Original Zone at the Eastside project, A2Gold's future exploration and development plans, including anticipated costs and timing thereof; A2Gold's plans for growth through exploration activities, acquisitions or otherwise; and expectations regarding future maintenance and capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Some of the known risks and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in A2Gold's Listing Application, dated January 24, 2018, as filed with the TSX Venture Exchange and available on SEDAR under A2Gold's profile at www.sedar.com. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A2Gold undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

SOURCE A2 Gold Corp

For more information contact: [email protected]