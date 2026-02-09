A2 GOLD CORP. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF GABE KASSOS AS CHIEF GEOLOGIST

TONOPAH, Nev., Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUAU) (OTCQX: AUXXF) (FRA: RR7) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gabe Kassos as Chief Geologist effective immediately.

Mr. Kassos is a geologist with over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and mining, with deep expertise in Nevada-style gold systems and a proven track record of generating value through brownfields exploration, resource growth, and mine life extension. His experience spans multiple gold deposit types including Carlin-type, disseminated- and vein-type epithermal, orogenic, and skarn deposits, with project experience across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Most notably, Mr. Kassos spent a meaningful portion of his career working in the Great Basin of Nevada, including with Newmont Mining on the Carlin Trend and at the Long Canyon project, where he developed a strong technical foundation in one of the most prolific gold districts globally. His Nevada experience is directly applicable to A2 Gold's portfolio, which is focused on large, district-scale gold systems in premier jurisdictions.

Prior to joining A2 Gold, Mr. Kassos most recently served as Director, Exploration & Geology for Equinox Gold, where he provided technical and strategic leadership across the company's exploration portfolio. During his tenure, he played a key role in delivering a significant mine life increase at the Fazenda Brasileiro Mine and advancing brownfields discoveries at the Los Filos Mine Complex, underscoring his ability to unlock value at both operating mines and advanced-stage assets. Earlier in his career, Mr. Kassos held senior exploration roles with OceanaGold at the Haile Mine and Klondex Gold & Silver at the Fire Creek Mine, where he was responsible for multiple brownfields discoveries and substantial resource expansions. His experience consistently demonstrates a focus on disciplined targeting, high-impact drilling, and value creation through geology-driven exploration.

Mr. Kassos holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology and a Master of Science in Structural Geology from Auburn University. He is a Certified Professional Geologist with the American Institute of Professional Geologists (CPG-11686). He is also a long-standing member of the Geological Society of Nevada and the Society of Economic Geologists.

Peter Gianulis, CEO of A2Gold, commented: "Gabe is a perfect fit for A2 Gold and for what we are trying to build in Nevada. He has spent years working on Carlin-type and Great Basin gold systems and has repeatedly demonstrated an ability to grow resources and extend mine life through smart, technically driven brownfields exploration. As we aggressively advance our Nevada portfolio, Gabe's experience, discipline, and track record will be a major competitive advantage for the Company."

The Company believes Mr. Kassos' appointment significantly strengthens A2 Gold's technical team and further positions the Company to unlock the district-scale potential of its Nevada assets.

ABOUT EASTSIDE

The Eastside Gold-Silver Project is located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, approximately 20+ miles northwest of Tonopah, within the prolific Walker Lane Trend. The project hosts a current inferred resource of 1.4 million ounces of gold and 8.8 million ounces of silver, with mineralization open in all directions. Eastside covers a 92 km² land package that includes multiple high-priority zones such as McIntosh, Castle, and other exploration targets yet to be named.

*Source: "Updated Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report, Eastside and Castle Gold-Silver Project Technical Report, Esmeralda County, Nevada" conducted by Mine Development Associates of Reno, Nevada, with an effective date of July 30, 2021. Pit-constrained Inferred Resources (cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t Au) of 61,730,000 tonnes grading 0.55 g/t Au and 4.4 g/t Ag at the Original Pit Zone (1,090,000 ounces gold and 8,700,000 ounces silver) and 19,986,000 tonnes grading 0.49 g/t Au at the Castle Area (314,000 ounces gold) with a gold price of $1,725/ounce. A copy of the Eastside Technical Report can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT A2GOLD CORP

A2Gold Corp. owns three highly prospective gold projects in the United States all of which are in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. A2Gold's flagship, district-scale Eastside Gold-Silver Project hosts a large and expanding gold and silver resource and is in an area of excellent infrastructure. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.

