A2 GOLD EXPANDS 2026 EASTSIDE DRILL PROGRAM TO 30,000 METRES

TONOPAH, Nev., Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUAU) (OTCQX: AUXXF) (FRA: RR7) is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its previously announced 18,000-metre reverse circulation ("RC") drill program at its flagship Eastside Gold Project in Nevada. The Company has increased the planned program to a total of 30,000 metres, marking the largest and most comprehensive drill campaign ever undertaken at Eastside.

The expanded program is designed to both advance and expand known mineralization within the McIntosh and Castle zones, while allocating approximately two-thirds of the drilling budget to high-impact exploration aimed at discovering new zones of mineralization. Target areas include on-trend and southern extensions of the McIntosh Zone, as well as multiple compelling geophysical targets located within the Range and Pediment areas of the project (see map below):

John Marma, Vice President, Exploration, commented: "We are very excited to kick off A2 Gold's 2026 exploration program at the Eastside Project, which represents our largest and most comprehensive drill campaign to date. The planned 30,000-meter program is designed to both advance and expand mineralization within the McIntosh and Castle zones while dedicating approximately two-thirds of the drilling budget towards high-impact exploration targets focused on identifying new mineralization. These targets include on-trend and southern extensions of the McIntosh Zone, as well as multiple compelling geophysical targets within both the Range and Pediment areas. The scale of this program reflects our confidence in the Eastside geological model and its demonstrated potential to host additional zones of mineralization. This systematic approach positions Eastside as a district-scale opportunity with significant upside as we move into 2026."

Peter Gianulis, CEO of A2Gold, commented: "Expanding the Eastside drill program from 18,000 metres to 30,000 metres is a direct reflection of our confidence in the project and the strength of the geological model that has been developed to date. With the addition of John Marma as Vice President of Exploration, we are executing an ambitious but disciplined program that balances near-term advancement of known zones with aggressive step-out and discovery drilling. Importantly, the expanded program is fully funded from our existing cash resources, underscoring the strength of our balance sheet and allowing us to advance Eastside without shareholder dilution. Eastside continues to demonstrate the characteristics of a district-scale gold system, and this program is designed to unlock that potential for our shareholders."

The Company expects drilling to commence in within the next two weeks, with results to be released as they become available.

QUALIFIED PERSON

John Marma is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this press release.

ABOUT EASTSIDE

The Eastside Gold-Silver Project is located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, approximately 20+ miles northwest of Tonopah, within the prolific Walker Lane Trend. The project hosts a current inferred resource of 1.4 million ounces of gold and 8.8 million ounces of silver, with mineralization open in all directions. Eastside covers a 92 km² land package that includes multiple high-priority zones such as McIntosh, Castle, and other exploration targets yet to be named.

*Source: "Updated Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report, Eastside and Castle Gold-Silver Project Technical Report, Esmeralda County, Nevada" conducted by Mine Development Associates of Reno, Nevada, with an effective date of July 30, 2021. Pit-constrained Inferred Resources (cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t Au) of 61,730,000 tonnes grading 0.55 g/t Au and 4.4 g/t Ag at the Original Pit Zone (1,090,000 ounces gold and 8,700,000 ounces silver) and 19,986,000 tonnes grading 0.49 g/t Au at the Castle Area (314,000 ounces gold) with a gold price of $1,725/ounce. A copy of the Eastside Technical Report can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT A2GOLD CORP

A2Gold Corp. owns three highly prospective gold projects in the United States all of which are in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. A2Gold's flagship, district-scale Eastside Gold-Silver Project hosts a large and expanding gold and silver resource and is in an area of excellent infrastructure. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter Gianulis, CEO

