A World of Wellness: Celebrate with Four Seasons This Global Wellness Day

This year's GWD theme, "protecting our mental wellness during and after the pandemic," highlights the vital role that mental health plays in our overall wellbeing. Guests and locals looking to participate in this year's festivities can take inspiration from an array of both virtual and live events hosted around the globe by Four Seasons experts, spa practitioners and craftspeople in the spirit of living well.

From Hawaii to France to Tokyo and beyond, a world of wellness awaits. All experiences are listed in local time.

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

High above the clouds on the 57th floor, join Resident Crystal Healer Rashida Bell for the melodic sounds of singing crystal bowls at Philadelphia's first-and-only Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Spa. While the sunrise illuminates the city below, Bell will lead a five-minute meditation session and healing experience, offering a quiet moment to pause and reflect. Experience the session at leisure on June 12 by tuning into the video recording on the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia IGTV channel. For more details, click here.

Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina

Beyond the physical benefits, exercise can have a profoundly positive impact on mental health, helping to relieve anxiety and stress, improve memory, and boost overall mood. This GWD, Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina is offering three unique and high-energy fitness classes from Hawaii native and renowned fitness instructor Tahiti Hernandez Kemper. Tahiti specialises in performance training with an impressive roster of clients, including her husband, World Champion Big Wave surfer Billy Kemper. Tune in for a 20-minute fitness class at 12:00 noon HST on Instagram Live via @fsoahu. For more details, click here.

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

Getting kids involved in GWD this year is made easier by Four Seasons Hotel Toronto. It's never too early to instil healthy habits and focus on wellbeing from head to toe. Working with a local studio, the Hotel will host a 45-minute yoga session specially designed for children. Set some time aside to enjoy yoga-themed fun for the whole family and tune in via Instagram Live on @fstoronto at 9:30 am EST.

Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire

Offering a day of wellness-themed activities, guests and spa members are invited to celebrate by reconnecting with themselves and nature. After meeting at the picturesque Tundry Pond at 10:00 am BST, in-house hypnotherapist Mark Williams will transport guests with a group "Mind Massage," designed to offer a positive mindset and motivation for the day ahead. To follow, fitness specialist Kinga Matuszczak-Saad will then take guests through a body alignment class, created to strengthen muscles using specially designed stretching exercises.

Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel

Enjoy a "muscular awakening" class at 7:30 am CEST with former triathlete and fitness coach Pierre-Antoine Guilhem, or join virtually via Instagram Live on @fscapferrat. Guests can also take part in a complimentary aromatherapy workshop with Marie-Cécile Rousset, the Hotel's Spa Director and aromatherapist at 5:00 pm CEST. The hour-long class introduces aromatherapy, offering insight into how the power of plants can be used to improve well-being, health and mood. Marie will share her holistic approach that makes the most of natural elements and each attendee will leave with an essential oil roll-on to help with their serenity practice at home. All GWD activities are complimentary and are bookable directly through the Spa. For more details, click here.

Four Seasons Resort Seychelles

Those visiting the romantic hideaway and tropical paradise can take part in two complimentary classes this GWD. In the morning, guests of all levels can join a Yin Yoga session on the soft, white sands of Petite Anse at 8:30 am SCT. This calming and therapeutic form of yoga supports the body as it eases into relaxation and balance. Later in the day at 3:30 pm SCT, guests can enjoy a Pilates class consisting of low-impact flexibility, muscular strength and endurance movements, assisting with postural alignment, core strength and muscular balance.

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan

Be transported to the treetop lotus pond at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, with a 45-minute virtual meditation session from the Resort's resident Wellness Mentor and former Buddhist nun Ibu Fera. Available via Instagram Live at 4:00 pm WITA, the session will focus on increasing awareness and mindfulness to boost resilience. Tune in by visiting @fsbali.

Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi

Offering a full schedule of GWD events and activities, Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi has something for everyone, focusing on both the mind and the body, all rooted in the theme of "self-love." At 8:00 am JST, guests and spa members can enjoy yoga and meditation focused on deep breathing and slow movement. Or join virtually via @fsotemachi Instagram Live. Also on offer is a jog around the Imperial Gardens at 2:30 pm JST. In case of rain, the Hotel's personal trainers are ready to host a stretch session as an alternative warm up. Other activities available for Hotel guests include a 60-minute yoga session followed by a 15-minute meditation, tea pairing and sampling, crystal bowl sound healing and more. Activity reservations can be made through the Spa.

In the days ahead, Four Seasons hotels and resorts worldwide will be continuing to announce GWD offerings leading up to the official celebration on June 12. Visit the Four Seasons Press Room and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter for the latest property news and follow @FourSeasons on Instagram for additional GWD activities and updates.

Celebrate Virtually with Four Seasons

Plan a full day of wellness in the comfort of home by adding some virtual wellness happenings to the day's schedule. In addition to the live and virtual experiences mentioned, here's a snapshot of some virtual highlights from across the globe:

1:30 am EDT / 6:30 am BST / 7:30 am CEST : Enjoy a "muscular awakening" class with former triathlete and fitness coach, Pierre-Antoine Guilhem via Instagram Live at @fscapferrat.





: Enjoy a "muscular awakening" class with former triathlete and fitness coach, via Instagram Live at @fscapferrat. 4:00 am EDT / 9:00 am BST / 4:00 pm WITA : Tune in to a treetop Virtual Awareness Meditation via Instagram Live at @fsbali at Sayan.





Tune in to a treetop Virtual Awareness Meditation via Instagram Live at @fsbali at Sayan. After sunrise EDT: At leisure, pause and reflect to the sounds of singing crystals bowls with Resident Crystal Healer Rashia Bell. Tune into the video recording on the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia IGTV channel.





At leisure, pause and reflect to the sounds of singing crystals bowls with Resident Crystal Healer Rashia Bell. Tune into the video recording on the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia IGTV channel. 9:30 am EDT / 2:30 pm BST / 3:30 pm CEST : Enjoy a Vinyasa Flow Yoga Class with @FourSeasonsHotelBudapest via Facebook Live, or little ones can join a yoga class for kids via Instagram Live at @fstoronto .





Enjoy a Vinyasa Flow Yoga Class with @FourSeasonsHotelBudapest via Facebook Live, or little ones can join a yoga class for kids via Instagram Live at . 1:00 pm EDT / 6:00 pm BST / 12:00 noon CST : Renew and restore energy by tuning into watch local shaman Linda Mariscal perform a Huichol ritual via Instagram at @fspuntamita.





/ Renew and restore energy by tuning into watch local shaman Linda Mariscal perform a Huichol ritual via Instagram at @fspuntamita. 5:30 pm EDT / 10:30 pm BST : Join a virtual sound Healing Meditation via Instagram Live at @fstoronto.





Join a virtual sound Healing Meditation via Instagram Live at @fstoronto. 6:00 pm EDT / 11:00 pm BST / 12:00 noon HST : Join a 20-minute fitness class with renowned fitness instructor Tahiti Hernandez Kemper via Instagram Live at @fsoahu.





Join a 20-minute fitness class with renowned fitness instructor Tahiti Hernandez Kemper via Instagram Live at @fsoahu. 7:00pm EDT / 12:00 midnight BST / 6:00 pm CDT : Enjoy a "Grounded Together" Guided Meditation with Sound Therapist Marina Sbrochi via Instagram Live at @fsdallas or tune in for some yoga and meditation focused on deep breathing and slow movement via Instagram Live at @fsotemachi.

Say Yes to Global Wellness Day by following @fourseasons and using the hashtags #FSWellness and #GlobalWellnessDay.

