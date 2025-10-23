QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Air Canada Foundation, Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB), the Fondation de l'autisme de Québec, and Autisme Québec are joining forces to hold an Autism Aviation Day on Sunday, October 26, from 7 a.m. to noon at Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport.

Fondation de l'autisme de Québec (CNW Group/Fondation de l'autisme de Québec)

This inclusive confidence-building event is a chance for autistic people and their families to learn how to navigate the airport process in a calm, supportive setting. The goal: demystify air travel and ease the anxiety that comes with it. Attendees will get the chance to experience the entire pre-flight process--from checking in to boarding--with the support of a caring team.

"For families with autistic children, flying can be a massive challenge. Familiarization flights offer more than just the tools for future journeys--they also give people the confidence to dream bigger. These experiences help overcome often-invisible barriers by providing a reassuring, accommodating opportunity to build confidence and discover the joys of travel."

- Brigitte Saint-Pierre, Director of Community Engagement and Spokesperson, Air Canada Foundation

The initiative is part of the Air Canada Foundation's national Autism Aviation Days program, which allows autistic children and their families to learn and practice airport processes.

"It's a privilege for us to welcome participating families to YQB and help them have a positive, reassuring passenger experience. This learning opportunity aligns perfectly with our shared desire to make travel accessible to everyone. Many thanks to Air Canada, the Air Canada Foundation, Autisme Québec, and the Fondation de l'autisme de Québec for their partnership and invaluable support for Québec City's very first edition of this event."

- Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO, Québec City Jean-Lesage International Airport (YQB)

This experience gives families the chance to practice in a low-pressure setting, helping them build confidence for future travel. The Fondation de l'autisme de Québec and Autisme Québec are proud to collaborate on this initiative, which is helping make travel more accessible, inclusive, and friendly.

About our partners

The Air Canada Foundation supports Canadian organizations that help children and families in need, particularly through programs that support health and well-being.

Air Canada is the country's largest airline and is committed to promoting inclusion and accessibility through its services and community initiatives.

Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) plays an essential role in the region's connectivity, and is actively involved in social and inclusion initiatives.

The Fondation de l'autisme de Québec and Autisme Québec champion the wellness, independence, and full social participation of autistic people and their families in the Québec City region.

Source:

Marie-Élaine Coulombe, Communications Manager

Contact: [email protected] || 418-624-7432, ext. 105

Website: www.fondationautismequebec.org

SOURCE Fondation de l'autisme de Québec