A Tiny Village With Big Mysteries: Prime Video Reveals Trailer and Launch Date For Three Pines, the New Series Based on Louise Penny's International Best-Selling Chief Inspector Gamache Series

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Prime Video announced the premiere date for the Amazon Original scripted series Three Pines, adapted from Louise Penny's New York Times best-selling Chief Inspector Gamache series. The eight-episode, one-hour drama series follows Chief Inspector Armand Gamache (Alfred Molina) as he investigates cases that happen beneath the idyllic surface of the Quebec village of Three Pines, finding long-buried secrets, and facing a few of his own ghosts. The first two episodes will premiere exclusively on December 2 on Prime Video, in Canada, U.S., UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Greenland, with two new episodes released weekly until the finale on December 23.

The empathetic and astute Chief Inspector Gamache is tasked with solving a number of mysterious and perplexing murders in the strange-but-beguiling village of Three Pines. Assisted by his trusted team—the combative and troubled Sergeant Jean-Guy Beauvoir (Rossif Sutherland), the intelligent Indigenous working mother Sergeant Isabelle Lacoste (Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers), and the accident-prone rookie Agent Yvette Nichol (Sarah Booth)—Gamache and his group are initially treated suspiciously by the village's residents. Yet despite the cool welcome, Gamache can't help but find himself oddly drawn to this unusual place and its eccentric residents, including the owners of the bistro, Gabri (Pierre Simpson) and Olivier (Frédéric-Antoine Guimond), artists Peter (Julian Bailey) and Clara (Anna Tierney), psychologist turned bookshop-owner Myrna (Tamara Brown), gallery owner Bea (Tantoo Cardinal), and the irascible poet Ruth (Clare Coulter). The deeper Gamache delves into the secret lives of these people who have found sanctuary from the outside world in Three Pines, the more it affects him.

Along with the murder investigations covered over two episodes, Three Pines interweaves a dark, mysterious, serial-story, which uncovers police failings to properly investigate cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women, as well as corruption at the heart of the provincial Sûreté du Québec police force. Additional cast includes Marie-France Lambert, Frank Schorpion, Marcel Jeannin, Georgina Lynn Lightning, Crystle Lightning, Isabel Deroy-Olson, and Anna Lambe.

From Amazon Studios, Three Pines is produced by Left Bank Pictures, the Sony Pictures Television-owned production company behind The Crown, with Canadian production company Muse Entertainment providing production services. The series is executive produced by Andy Harries, Sharon Hughff, and John Phillips for Left Bank Pictures. Additionally, Sam Donovan, Emilia di Girolamo, and Alfred Molina serve as executive producers. The series is written by di Girolamo, who adapted the novels as lead writer, and Catherine Tregenna, who penned two episodes. John Griffin is the series producer. Directors on the series are Donovan, serving as lead director, Mohawk director Tracey Deer, and Daniel Grou.

Filmed in Montreal and rural Quebec, the series is part of Prime Video's continued investment in Canada, joining a slate of Canadian Amazon Original series that includes The Kids in the Hall, The Lake, LOL: Last One Laughing Canada, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, and The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith. Since 2015, Amazon Studios has filmed over 25 Amazon Original series and films in Canada, including The Man in the High Castle and Upload in British Columbia; The Boys, Reacher, and The Expanse in Ontario; Tales from the Loop in Manitoba; as well as parts of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and The Voyeurs in Quebec.

